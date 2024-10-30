Meet the Opponent: Chicago Bulls Are Magic's First Challenge in 5-Game Road Trip
CHICAGO – The Orlando Magic's first multi-city road trip of the NBA season is here. The first of five games is Wednesday night against the Chicago Bulls.
The Magic are 3-1 after a 119-115 win over the Indiana Pacers. All-Star forward Paolo Banchero scored 50 in an all-around performance that captured the attention of national media.
Chicago, 2-2, just beat the Memphis Grizzlies, the team that trounced the Magic over the weekend. Zach Lavine's 30 stuck out from several contributors in a 126-123 win inside the FedExForum.
Meet the Bulls
Key Returners (2024-25 stats)
- Zach LaVine: 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists
- Nikola Vucevic: 20.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists
- Coby White: 18.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists
Key Additions:
- Josh Giddey: 14.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists
- Jalen Smith: 11.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 0.5 assists
- Matas Buzelis: No. 11 overall pick in the NBA Draft
Key Departures (2023-24 stats)
- Alex Caruso (OKC): 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists
- DeMar DeRozan (SAC): 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists
About the Bulls
The Bulls finally put the wheels in motion on a possible rebuild this summer when they dealt veterans Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan to new locations and got younger with the roster. Finding trade partners for LaVine's contract — two years plus a player option at an annual average salary of $43 million — has been a challenge.
So the Bulls are still in a bit of a middle ground. Chicago's best interest this year would be keeping its protected pick, but the Bulls could flirt with a play-in appearance if the team is better than some of the conference's true bottom feeders.
Individual talents such as Lavine and Vucevic are enough to keep things interesting on a night-to-night basis, but they aren't expected to contend in the East.
Chicago has scored the ninth-most points per game this year, but is 28th in offensive rating after Tuesday night's games. They're 12th in defense, which brings their total net rating to 21st in the NBA through the first week of the league.
Given the overall efficiency of Orlando's unit thus far – seventh in offense and defense, fifth in net rating – the Magic are capable of starting their road trip off on the right foot.
