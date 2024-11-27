Meet the Opponent: Bulls at Magic and What a Difference a Month Makes
ORLANDO, Fla. – Before the turkey is carved on Thanksgiving, the Orlando Magic and Chicago Bulls have business Wednesday night. Their second of three meetings this season tips off at 7 p.m. ET at the Kia Center.
The last time these two teams met was memorable — for all the wrong reasons:
- Orlando All-Star forward and leading scorer Paolo Banchero suffered a torn oblique that has sidelined him for the past month.
- The Magic blew a 20-point lead in a 3-point loss, the beginning of a five-game losing streak.
Since then, the Magic have won nine of 10 games. They are 12-7 after Monday's win over the Charlotte Hornets and third in the Eastern Conference standings. The 8-11 Bulls are entrenched in a pack of teams that separate the 5-seed and 12-seed by just 2.5 games.
About the Bulls
Leading Scorers [active]
- Zach LaVine: 22.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 52.1 FG%, 44.0 3PT%
- Nikola Vucevic: 20.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 58.0 FG%, 46.3 3PT%
- Coby White: 19.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 44.2 FG%, 38.4 3PT%
- Josh Giddey: 12.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 43.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT%
- Ayo Dosunmu: 11.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 45.9 FG%, 28.2 3PT%
Injury News
- Lonzo Ball: Expected to return from wrist sprain suffered Oct. 28, per report.
Notable Numbers
- 23rd net rating (15th offense, 25th defense)
- 1st pace (104.92 possessions/game)
- 5th points/game (117.9)
- 5th 3PT% (38.3)
- 5th eFG% (55.9), 24th opp. eFG% (55.6)
- 27th FTA rate (.226), 10th opp. FTA rate (.236)
- 18th TOV% (14.9), 30th opp. TOV% (11.7)
The Bulls are one of the devout followers of the NBA's trends toward pace of play and 3-point shooting, leading the league in the number of possessions per game and residing as one of the top distance-shooting teams.
Chicago is a merger of the past with pillars of its future. Resurgent seasons from Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic – the former Magic big – lead the Bulls in scoring. But the young guard trio of Coby White, Josh Giddey and Ayo Dosunmu follow closely behind. After trading Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan this offseason, it seemed a foregone conclusion that Vucevic and LaVine would be gone as well. That still may be the case at some point this season, but Chicago is enjoying their performances as of now.
Despite the increase in possessions and three-point makes, it still amounts to just a league-average offense in the Windy City. Combine that with the NBA's 25th-rated defense and you have a sub-.500 team.
The Magic, who haven't lost haven't lost in the Kia Center since March 29, own the NBA's best point differential at home this season (+15.6).
