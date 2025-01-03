Meet the Opponent: Despite Record, Raptors Will Challenge Magic
The Orlando Magic's start to 2025 looked similar to how 2024 ended.
Another early deficit followed by another feverish comeback attempt. This rally, however, didn't pan out in a wire-to-wire loss at Detroit.
The Magic (20-15, 4th in East) look to get back on track Friday night in the last stop of this two-game road trip against the Toronto Raptors. Tipoff at Scotiabank Arena is 7:30 p.m ET.
Last time out, the Raptors snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 17-point win over Brooklyn, improving (if that's the right word) to 8-26. As the Magic deal with a lengthening list of injuries, the Raptors are getting back some of their key players.
"We talked about it; their record is not what they are," Magic center Goga Bitadze said Friday morning at the team's shootaround. "They're better than that. We've got to be really, really locked in and come out ready to play."
About the Raptors
Leading Scorers
- RJ Barrett: 23.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 45.9 FG%, 34.4 3PT%
- Scottie Barnes: 20.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 46.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT%
- Gradey Dick: 17.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 42.1 FG%, 35.4 3PT%
- Immanuel Quickley: 16.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 39.7 FG%, 39.1 3PT%
- Jakob Poeltl: 15.0 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 59.2 FG%
- Ochai Agbaji: 11.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 50.3 FG%, 40.9 3PT%
Injury News to Watch
- RJ Barrett: Doubtful (illness)
Meet the Coach
Darko Rajakovic, Toronto Raptors: Rajakovic is in his second season as Toronto coach. He previously spent nine seasons as an assistant in Oklahoma City, Phoenix and Memphis. During his tenure, Toronto is 33-83.
Notable Numbers
- 111.6 points/game (18th)
- 100.93 pace (6th)
- 52.6 eFG% (23rd)
- -7.2 net rating (26th)
- 109.6 offensive rating (24th)
- 116.9 defensive rating (26th)
- 16.3 TOV% (27th)
- 32.7 OREB% (3rd)
- 17.6 fastbreak points/game (5th)
Keys to the Game
The IQ effect
Immanuel Quickley quickly showed the Raptors his value in his return from injury Wednesday night. In just his fourth game this season, the former Knicks guard scored 21 points and recorded 15 assists.
"He's a great point guard," Bitadze said Friday morning at the team's shootaround. "He changes the team."
Quickley eases the playmaking pressure on Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett, Toronto's top two scorers this season. Even if Barrett is unable to go, second-year sharpshooter Gradey Dick can be a beneficiary of the point guard's passing.
Applying pressure, and doing so without fouling, will be top of mind for Orlando's defensive-minded backcourt. Expect both Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Jalen Suggs to take on Quickley.
Punch first
Both Bitadze and center Wendell Carter Jr. said Friday morning that the review of Wednesday's film made it clear: Detroit set the tone, not Orlando.
That follows a familiar trend of late, where the Magic are falling behind and having to exhaust themselves by throwing haymaker after haymaker to get back in the game.
MORE: Resilient Magic searching for better starts, sustainable on-court formula
So what can Orlando do better? It starts with limiting turnovers, especially given that Toronto is one of the top five teams in converting opponent giveaways.
Orlando also must be more productive on offense in the first half. Scoring has been an understandable struggle for the Magic, who are minus three of their top four point producers. Perhaps Toronto's bottom-five defense will offer some relief.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- MAGIC-RAPTORS TV INFO: How to watch Orlando and Toronto do battle on Friday night. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC-RAPTORS INJURY REPORT: Who's in, who's out for Orlando and Toronto on Friday? CLICK HERE
- BANCHERO, FRANZ CRACK TOP 10 IN ALL-STAR VOTE RETURNS: The Orlando Magic's star frontcourt duo appeared in the top 10 of the first returns for NBA All-Star fan voting Thursday. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC REACT TO IVEY'S LEG INJURY: Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey left the court via stretcher in the fourth quarter after suffering a leg injury against the Orlando Magic. CLICK HERE
- PAOLO, NOW 'HEALED,' GETTING CLOSER TO RETURN: After his torn right oblique has now fully healed, the Magic star is hoping to return back to the court with Orlando soon. CLICK HERE
- MOE 'OVERWHELMED' BY LOVE FROM MAGIC AFTER ACL TEAR: Many of the Orlando Magic have said they're dedicating the rest of this season to Moe Wagner, who suffered an ACL tear in his left knee on Saturday. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC, MOE SEARCH FOR POSITIVES AFTER ACL TEAR: After a season-ending ACL tear, the Magic center is "trying [his] best to stay very positive" as he adjusts to a new reality. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S 2024-25 SCHEDULE: See the complete slate for the Orlando Magic in 2024-25 and all the details – dates, locations, TV, tip times, and more – that you need to know. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.