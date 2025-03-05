The L2M report notes two missed fouls — both on Toronto — in last night’s finish to #Magic-Raptors:



- Orlando Robinson illegally screens Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on Ja’Kobe Walter’s go-ahead three



- Robinson commits loose ball foul on Wendell Carter Jr. on final tip-in attempt. https://t.co/CsOYoIogSf pic.twitter.com/K0Jl96JyYP