L2M Report Admits Two Crucial Missed Calls in Finish to Magic-Raptors
ORLANDO, Fla. – The NBA's last two minute report for the finish to Tuesday night's Orlando Magic-Toronto Raptors clash noted two incorrect no-calls that played a severe factor in the outcome.
Orlando lost 114-113 after a Ja'Kobe Walter three fell with 0.5 seconds left, then the Magic's game-winning lob pass attempt from Paolo Banchero to Wendell Carter Jr. didn't connect.
After the game, however, Magic coach Jamahl Mosley, while frustratingly pleading for more consistent officiating from the NBA's referees, felt strongly that Carter was impeded in the process of going for the pass.
The NBA's L2M report agreed with the fourth-year coach.
On the final play, the report said Robinson reached back over Carter's shoulder, which affected his ability to jump for the pass attempt. In that scenario, Robinson would've been whistled for a loose ball foul and Carter would've shot two free throws with no time coming off the clock.
"We've worked on that a ton," Mosley said. "It's supposed to be right at the rim at 0.5 and he put it right at the rim, and then Orlando Robinson walks under Wendell Carter Jr. as it's happening. So you can do one of two things. You can say it hit the rim and the clock went off, or you can say it should be a foul because you're taking a man out of the air."
But, the other missed call was perhaps more consequential.
On the previous Toronto possession, which ended with Walter's sinking three that became the game-winning shot, the report stated it missed an illegal screen foul call on Robinson against Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who began the sideline out-of-bounds play matched up with Walter.
Had the correct call been made, possession would've turned over before Toronto had a look to tie or win. At that point, the Magic led 113-111 with 4.8 seconds to play.
Officials Ben Taylor, J.T. Orr and John Conley were in charge of the contest. There were 52 personal fouls called in the contest, and Toronto shot 35 free throws to Orlando's 23.
"I don't mind the whistle," Mosley said postgame. "I just want it to be the same way. I like physical, we like aggressive, we like being that way. That's our brand of basketball.
"I just want it to be consistent."
