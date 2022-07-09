Magic Take on Kings in Summer League: Preview, How to Watch

With a 1-0 start to Summer League, the Orlando Magic will take on No. 4 pick Keegan Murray and the Sacramento Kings Saturday afternoon.

Summer League rolls on for Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic.

Following their 91-77 win over the Houston Rockets Thursday night, the Magic are after it again today; this time facing off against the reigning Las Vegas Summer League champions Sacramento Kings.

Caleb Houstan led the way offensively in Thursday’s win, finishing the night with 20 points while knocking down five of his nine attempts from three.

Banchero finished right behind him with 17 of his own, while also pulling down four rebounds and dishing out six assists.

The Banchero vs. Keegan Murray duel will be the one to look out for, as two of the most “NBA-ready” prospects in this year's class will get their first looks.

The Iowa stand-out was highly regarded as the best player in college basketball last season, as the two-way star averaged 23.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.3 steals per contest and was a finalist for the Naismith Player of the Year award.

And that production translated through Kings' three-game stint in California, as Murray posted nearly 20 points, while shooting over 50 percent from the field, to go along with eight rebounds.

“I feel like this is a good start for me and my career and I just want to learn as much as I can going into Vegas,” Murray said Tuesday following their win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Magic will play two more games following this one, with matchups against the Oklahoma City Thunder and New York Knicks before the Summer League playoffs begin.