Magic's Jalen Suggs, Goga Bitadze Fined for Flopping by NBA
BROOKLYN, N.Y. – Orlando Magic starting guard Jalen Suggs and fill-in starting center Goga Bitadze each were assessed postgame flopping fines upon official review following the team's Friday, November 29 win over the Brooklyn Nets.
Each player was fined $2,000.
Bitadze's incident occurred with 7:43 to play in the third quarter of Friday night's game. While running in transition, Suggs pushed the pace as Orlando attempted to run in transition. As Bitadze ran from the right wing and directed himself to the left low block, Nets guard Ben Simmons initiated contact with Bitadze to prevent him from running through the lane.
Bitadze reacted to the contact by going out of bounds underneath the basket as play continued. To see the video of the incident, click here.
Suggs' incident occurred with 7:25 to play, the next possession down the floor. Brooklyn guard Tyrese Martin, who Suggs was legally, aggressively guarding at the top of the perimeter, lost control of the ball after Suggs poked it away.
In gathering the ball and attempting to dribble toward the basket, he ran into Suggs, who reacted to the contact and fell backward. To see the video of the play, click here.
Both Suggs and Bitadze also picked up technical fouls during the contest for differing acts.
Suggs got in Simmons' face after he tried ripping the ball from Anthony Black after a whistle on the second-year Magic ballhandler. The two exchanged words and each were tagged with a technical for their troubles.
Bitadze's incident also involved Simmons, as the Magic big let him know all about his ip-in layup over top of him during the game.
The Magic and Nets play again on Sunday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. It will be their third meeting this season.
