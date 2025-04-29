Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics, Game 5, Tuesday, April 29 – Odds, How to Watch
BOSTON – The No. 7-seed Orlando Magic are looking to stave off elimination Tuesday night when they visit the No. 2-seed Boston Celtics at TD Garden for Game 5 of their first-round, best-of-seven playoff series.
Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV and local television channels (FanDuel Sports Network Florida, NBC Sports Boston).
Boston leads the series 3-1, with Orlando's Game 3 victory its lone one in the set.
How to Watch Magic vs. Celtics
Who: No. 7 Orlando Magic vs. No. 2 Boston Celtics
What: Eastern Conference Playoffs First-Round Game, Game 5
Series: Boston leads, 3-1
When: Tuesday, April 29, 8:30 p.m. ET
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
TV: NBA TV, FanDuel Sports Network Florida, NBC Sports Boston
Radio: 96.9 The Game (Orlando), Sirius XM
Latest Spread: Boston -11.5
Over/Under: o/u 196.5
Moneyline: Boston -650
Injury Reports
Click here to see the latest on player injuries and status heading into Tuesday's tipoff.
Series Standouts
Orlando Magic
- Paolo Banchero: 32.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists
- Franz Wagner: 26.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists
Boston Celtics
- Jayson Tatum (3 games): 30.0 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists
- Jaylen Brown: 23.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists
- Derrick White: 20.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists
- Kristaps Porzingis: 12.8 points, 6.8 rebounds
- Jrue Holiday (2 games): 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: 4th season, all with Magic, second career playoff appearance. (144-184, 4-7 in playoffs)
Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics: 3rd season, all with Celtics, third career playoff appearance. (182-64, 30-13 in playoffs)
