Orlando Magic-Atlanta Hawks Injury Report: Tuesday, April 8
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks clash in a pivotal matchup Tuesday night loaded with postseason implications. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from the Kia Center.
Orlando, after wins at San Antonio last Tuesday and at Washington Thursday, have had four days off since last being in action.
Atlanta played twice over the weekend, splitting a Saturday loss versus the Knicks with a home win over the Jazz Sunday.
With both teams bound for the Play-In Tournament and vying for the Southeast division crown, the Magic enter Tuesday's bout a game ahead of the Hawks for the No. 7 seed. Home-court advantage in the No. 7-8 Play-In game is awarded to the higher seed.
Before tipoff, here's the latest on player health, status and injuries for each team.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Jalen Suggs: Out (left knee trochlea cartilage tear)
- Moe Wagner: Out (torn left ACL)
- Mac McClung: Out (G League)
- Ethan Thompson: Out (G League)
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said at Monday's practice that Orlando is as close to full health as it will be for the remainder of the regular season.
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report
- Kobe Bufkin: Out (right shoulder surgery)
- Clint Capela: Out (left fourth metacarpal ligament sprain)
- Jalen Johnson: Out (left shoulder surgery)
- Larry Nance Jr.: Out (right medial femoral condyle fracture)
- Jacob Toppin: Out (left calf strain)
- Trae Young: Probable (right Achilles tendinitis)
Bufkin, Capela, Johnson, and Nance won't return this regular season.
Toppin initially sustained his calf strain while playing for the G League College Park Skyhawks.
