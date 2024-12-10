Magic's Basketball Clinic Becomes Holiday Surprise for Local Underserved Youth
ORLANDO, Fla. – Although the Orlando Magic were en route to Milwaukee for Tuesday's NBA Cup Quarterfinal game, the on-court action at the Kia Center didn't stop Monday afternoon.
Well, at least on half of the floor.
Still sporting the matching court for the team's new City Edition uniforms from Sunday evening's win over the Phoenix Suns, the Magic's home arena played host to 100 local underserved children from the Parramore Kidz Zone. On the other half of the court, hiding behind a court-width red curtain and festive backdrop were gift bags full of clothes, sporting goods, electronics, stuffed animals, beauty products and several other items off the children's holiday wish lists.
The group cheered one another on as they went through various drills. But when the festive backdrop fell at the clinic's conclusion, the loudest cheer of the afternoon followed.
After graciously sorting through their assortment of gifts, those in attendance were also treated to a free, provided Chick-Fil-A dinner.
Officially named the Magic Star Tree Underserved Children Holiday Party and Gift Delivery, this marked the 21st year of the event taking place.
"It's fantastic... to be able to help make their Christmas just a little bit better," said Ryan DeVos, the Magic's Vice President of Shareholder Engagement, on Monday. "It's a really exciting opportunity for us to give back to our community, so we're appreciative to have that."
Ryan, a father himself, and his wife Michelle are fortunate enough to provide a great Christmas for their own family each season. So, to be able to help other families in the area who don't have the same luxury give the event deeper meaning for him on a personal level.
This isn't just a one-off instance for the organization. The Magic recently celebrated passing 100,000 hours of community service in giving back to Central Florida this year, and it's embedded in the framework of the franchise that once a part of the team, you'll pour into the community the same way it pours into them.
"My grandparents always said that we're stewards of this team on behalf of the community," DeVos said. "This is just one leg of stewardship. Giving back to those who give so much to us in the community, come out and support us [and] give us a chance to put on a great show every night.
"To be stewards is giving back to those in need and really remembering the reason of the season, which is family and spending time together, and if you can enhance that a bit, that's a great thing."
Monday was just one of several events the Magic put on during the holiday season, stemming from turkey drives and annual breakfast with the Homeless Coalition during Thanksgiving week to more during the upcoming days and weeks leading into Christmas.
From members of the front office to players and staff that are in the limelight every other night when the team takes the floor, Orlando will be plenty present during the holiday season, coinciding with the NBA Cares Season of Giving.
It's all in an effort to bring the cheer and joy of the holidays to as many people as possible, especially those who struggle during those times. That, DeVos says, is the most fulfilling aspect of the entire process every time.
"Just to see somebody's day made is truly rewarding," DeVos said. "To be able that opportunity, it never does get old. The more we can do it, the merrier, in my opinion."
