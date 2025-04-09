Orlando Magic-Boston Celtics Injury Report: Wednesday, April 9
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics square off Wednesday night in the Kia Center at 7 p.m. ET.
It's the Magic's last home game of the regular season, marking Fan Appreciation night and the final regular season game of PA voice Paul Porter's 36-year career with the team.
After a win over Atlanta Tuesday night put the Magic at 39-40, Orlando's magic number to clinch the No. 7 seed and Southeast division championship is one.
Boston's overtime victory versus New York Tuesday improved them to 59-20 this season.
The Celtics are locked into the East's No. 2 seed, meaning that if Orlando stayed in, then won the No. 7-8 Play-In game next Tuesday, the Magic and Celtics would match up in the first round.
Here is the latest on who's playing and who isn't for each team heading into the contest.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Jalen Suggs: Out (left knee trochlea cartilage tear)
- Moe Wagner: Out (torn left ACL)
- Mac McClung: Out (G League)
- Ethan Thompson: Out (G League)
Jalen Suggs was back behind the Magic bench for the first time since his procedure on Tuesday night.
He and Moe Wagner are each out for the season.
Everyone that can be available for Orlando is set to play on the second night of a back-to-back.
Boston Celtics Injury Report
- Jaylen Brown: Questionable (right knee posterior impingement)
- Jrue Holiday: Out (right shoulder impingement)
- Al Horford: Out (right knee sprain)
- Kristaps Porzingis: Out (return from illness reconditioning)
- Jayson Tatum: Out (left ankle sprain)
- Derrick White: Out (left ankle sprain)
The Celtics' entire starting five from Tuesday's win over New York is either out or questionable. Boston will be reserve-heavy Wednesday night vs. the Magic.
