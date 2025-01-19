Magic-Nuggets Injury Report: Who's In, Who's Out for Sunday?
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic host the Denver Nuggets for their one and only time this regular season on Sunday evening. Tipoff from the Kia Center is at 6 p.m. ET.
Orlando, 23-20, seventh in East, looking to bounce back and protect its home court after losing its two road games this past week by a combined 56 points.
Denver, 25-16, fourth in West, is checking off the other Floridian stop on it's one trip to the Sunshine State this regular season after a 20-point victory over the Miami Heat on Friday.
This is the first of two matchups this season. The Magic will pay the Nuggets a visit in early February.
Before the Sunday evening tip, here's the latest on player health, injuries and status availability for each team.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Jett Howard: Questionable (left ankle sprain)
- Franz Wagner: OUT (return to competition reconditioning)
- Jalen Suggs: OUT (low back strain)
- Gary Harris: OUT (left hamstring strain)
- Goga Bitadze: OUT (concussion protocol)
- Mac McClung: OUT (G League)
- Moe Wagner: OUT (torn left ACL)
Franz Wagner will miss his 19th consecutive game on Wednesday, but it's the third one under the label "return to competition reconditioning." He's been out since suffering a torn right oblique on Dec. 6 at Philadelphia.
Suggs is "progressing slowly" after suffering a low back strain on Jan. 3 at Toronto, when he left the game by wheelchair. Suggs will miss his eighth straight game with the injury.
Harris is missing his ninth straight game after re-aggravating a left hamstring strain Jan. 1 at Detroit, now causing him to miss 22 games this year.
Howard suffered his left ankle sprain in the third quarter of the Magic's Jan. 10 game vs. Milwaukee. He's missed the last three contests with the ailment. but is questionable to return on Sunday.
Bitadze was placed into concussion protocol on Wednesday morning after developing late concussion-like symptoms from the Magic's win over Philadelphia on Jan. 12. He's missing his third straight game on Sunday.
Moe Wagner had successful surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee on Jan. 8. His season is over.
Denver Nuggets Injury Report
- Nikola Jokic: Probable (right elbow sprain)
- Aaron Gordon: Probable (right calf injury management)
- DaRon Holmes II: OUT (right Achilles tendon repair)
- Vlatko Cancar: OUT (left knee surgery rehab)
Jokic returned from a one-game absence on Friday evening, dropping a 24-point, 12-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in the win over the Heat.
Gordon has appeared in three of the Nuggets' last four games after dealing with right calf issue.
Both Jokic and Gordon are probable for Sunday evening's contest in Orlando.
