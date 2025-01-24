Magic Drop 5th Straight as Dormant Offense Spoils Franz Wagner's Return
ORLANDO, Fla. – The return of Franz Wagner, sidelined nearly seven weeks because of injury, was expected to breathe life into a dormant Orlando Magic offense.
Instead, as players continue to get reacquainted, the Magic attack still looks lost. They struggled to hold onto the ball or create any consistent rhythm Thursday night in a 101-79 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.
"There's going to be bumps as we go through this and get guys back into our lineup," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said postgame, responding to a question about what isn't clicking on the offensive end. "Now that is not an excuse for our spirit [and] our energy not being right from the beginning of the game. Again, it cannot be based on shots going in or out, because lately they have not been going in."
"It's hard to catch a rhythm with guys being out so much," rookie wing Tristan da Silva said. His 16 points off the bench were one of the few bright spots on an otherwise ugly night. "We just kind of [have] to stick together and figure something out."
Wagner, restricted to roughly 24 minutes of playing time, scored 20 points on 8-of-17 shooting.
"I thought he was trying to find his rhythm," Mosley said. "I thought he found a little groove ... I thought he did well for his first time back in this many weeks."
But Orlando's offense committed 22 turnovers — one shy of its season-high — and again struggled to make shots.
A closer look at the numbers reflects the lopsided result. The Magic:
- Missed 50 of 76 shots from the field and 10 of 31 free throws.
- Made only six of 25 three-point shots.
- Were outscored 58-30 in the paint, where Orlando shot just 15-of-39.
The Magic's 79 total points were their fewest this season and the third-lowest total among all NBA teams.
"Give Portland credit: They did a great job of switching things to try to stall us out. They packed the paint very well," Mosley said.
Individually, All-Star forward Paolo Banchero made one of his 14 shots and committed five turnovers against Portland's regular double teams.
"Paolo had been on a heck of a streak, averaging 25 a game since he had been back, and we know he's their guy that they're going to play through," Portland coach Chauncey Billups said postgame. "So we just wanted to make it tough ... we didn't think that he would have this type of night, but it happens. That's a rare night for him, that's an anomaly."
The Magic, now 23-23, have dropped five consecutive games for the second time this season. Each of the past five losses has been by at least 13 points.
Central Florida native Anfernee Simons scored a game-high 21 points, leading a group of five double-digit scorers for Portland.
Up Next
Orlando concludes their two-game homestand Saturday night against the Detroit Pistons. Tipoff is 7 p.m. ET.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- FRANZ IS BACK: "It was a long process and I'm not the most patient person, so [it was] not that easy for me, but it feels good to be done with it," Franz Wagner said Thursday. CLICK HERE
- HAVE MAGIC'S INJURIES CAUGHT UP TO THEM?: With several contributors missing time, the Magic have skidded as of late. But their mounting casualties are no excuse, they say. CLICK HERE
- PROGRESS FOR SUGGS COMING DAY-BY-DAY: Jalen Suggs is "feeling better" and "itching to get back onto the court" as he works through his rehab from a low back strain. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S HISTORIC SHOOTING WOES: More than halfway through the regular season, the Orlando Magic are getting enough open looks but are making three-pointers at a historically low percentage. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S 2024-25 SCHEDULE: See the complete slate for the Orlando Magic in 2024-25 and all the details – dates, locations, TV, tip times, and more – that you need to know. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.