Magic Games, FanDuel Sports Network Now Available on Amazon Prime
ORLANDO, Fla. – FanDuel Sports Network announced that starting Wednesday, Feb. 19, its live, local sports content is available as an add-on subscription through Amazon Prime Video.
Priced at $19.99 per month, fans in FanDuel Sports Network markets can now access the content through the streaming service.
That means that Orlando Magic games, which are locally broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network Florida, will be available in those same markets.
"We're always looking for new and innovative ways to serve our teams and viewers,” said Eric Ratchman, President of Distribution and Business Development for Main Street Sports Group in a release. “This relationship with Prime Video gives fans another way to watch their favorite local teams and underscores the essential role our distribution partners play in driving our future growth. We’re excited to offer a seamless and convenient way to stay in the game.”
The deal starts with Thursday's game at Atlanta, which tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET.
