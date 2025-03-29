Magic Dominate Kings Wire to Wire, Clinch Postseason Spot
ORLANDO, Fla. –– The Orlando Magic didn't waste time to claim Saturday afternoon as their own.
Powered by a 38-21 first-quarter advantage, the Magic dominated wire-to-wire and dispersed the visiting Sacramento Kings, 121-91, in a game they led by as many as 35 points.
As a result, Orlando officially clinched at least a Play-In Tournament spot in style.
The Magic, now 36-39 with seven regular-season games to play, also leapfrogged the Atlanta Hawks for seventh in the East based on winning percentage.
Paolo Banchero's 24 points led the Magic's scoring.
After a 37-20 third-quarter advantage gave Orlando a 32-point advantage after three quarters, Banchero and the starters had earned the rest of the night off. But, it did mean his streak of consecutive 30-point games ended at five.
Franz Wagner followed Banchero with 21 points on 8-12 shooting. Off Orlando's bench, Caleb Houstan scored 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc.
As a whole, Orlando made 18 threes and shot 49.4 percent from the field. The Magic reserves, outscored 57-19 Thursday night versus Dallas, scored 53 points to the Kings' 37 on Saturday.
With the Magic able to empty the bench, all 13 available players scored in the win.
Orlando's two centers, Wendell Carter Jr. and Goga Bitadze, each finished with 12 points. Bitadze added 10 rebounds to finish with a double-double.
The Magic also welcomed back Markelle Fultz with a tribute video during the first quarter of Saturday evening's contest. Before signing with the Kings earlier this season, Fultz played 201 career games over the previous five seasons with the Magic.
Fultz scored six points and added three rebounds and four assists in 14 minutes versus his former team.
