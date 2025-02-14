Magic's da Silva, Black, McClung Tip Off All-Star Weekend in Rising Stars Event
When the 2025 NBA All-Star weekend customarily tips off Friday night with the Rising Stars event, the Orlando Magic will be well-represented.
Rookie wing Tristan da Silva and second-year guard Anthony Black, as well as two-way guard Mac McClung, were selected to the player pool for this year's tournament-style event.
Both da Silva and Black were drafted to the same team, led by Tim Hardaway Sr.
McClung will compete with six other G League standouts on a team coached by Jeremy Lin.
More: Rising Stars Rosters
"I think it's tremendous," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said Wednesday. "We're so proud of them, what they've done, and the work that they've put in, [and] also being able to be recognized by the league. That's what they've done."
Da Silva, who was drafted 18th overall this past summer, has been a dependable option for the Magic despite plenty of variance in his role.
Making 52 appearances (35 starts), he's averaged 8.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Injuries to other key players on the roster quickly thrust him into a crucial role himself.
Excelling in those moments as a spot starter or super sub has since made him a rotational mainstay as pieces he filled in for have returned.
"I'm really looking forward to that team and, in general, the whole weekend," da Silva said recently. "I think it's going to be a lot of fun. Get some good hoops in, be out there in San Francisco for a little bit, but it's going to be a good time."
Black joins da Silva as a first-time Rising Star out West. After sporadic opportunities defined his rookie year, the second-year guard has seen more reliance in Orlando's rotation as the backup point guard.
Over 52 games (nine starts), the No. 6 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Black is averaging 9.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists a game this season and was named as one of three sophomore replacements to the player pool after missing the cut initially.
Asked postgame Wednesday what he hopes to get out of the event, Black said it will be fun to be around so many talented guys.
"The Rising Stars are supposed to be the next up-and-coming players," Black said. "It'll be good just getting out there, competing, practice, games. Obviously, playing with Tristan is going to be fun. I think we're going out there to play to win and enjoy the week.
"We'll be around a lot of great players, a lot of great people," Black continued. "It should be a fun week."
Although da Silva and Black are newcomers to the event, 2025 is McClung's third time competing in the Rising Stars event and his second representing either Orlando or its G League affiliate Osceola.
It'll be a busy weekend for McClung, who's vying for history in Saturday night's Dunk Contest. However, the 26-year-old won't overlook Friday's festivities, either.
"I made a joke with my agent that I might be the oldest Rising Star ever," McClung told Magic on SI. "He told me, 'At least you're still rising.' So, it's always a blessing and it's really cool. I can't wait to go play."
McClung has spent nearly all of his year with Osceola, averaging 24.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 15 regular season games after the Winter Showcase reset.
Yet, that doesn't mean he hasn't kept tabs on his Orlando teammates who, depending on how the bracket shakes out Friday evening, could become his opposition.
"It's been fun watching them," McClung said. "Those are really good guys and great players. I'm excited to see them.
"Hopefully, we'll play each other and we can kind of talk a little fake trash and just have a good time out there, man."
Whether it works out to where all three find themselves on the court together or not, Orlando's young trio of attendees can glean a lot from the overall atmosphere of the weekend.
While All-Star weekend is the annual celebration of the game's best, the lessons absorbed and the feelings developed during that time can be just as important.
"It does something when you go to the All-Star game," Mosley said. "You get to see the league in a different light. You get to be around your peers that you know are at a certain level, and then it instills a little bit of confidence knowing that you belong in that class. A lot of guys, when they first get in the league, they don't know if they belong in that rank. I think going around your peers and seeing that, hearing those voices and those conversations amongst the elite says a lot.
"The other part of it [is] they get to take their families out there. I think to be able to experience that [and] enjoy that for the first time for some, it is fantastic."
How to Watch Castrol Rising Stars
Castrol Rising Stars Practice
Friday, Feb. 14, 12:30 p.m. ET, Oakland Arena
Castrol Rising Stars Challenge
Friday, Feb. 14. 9 p.m. ET, Chase Center
- Game 1: Team Chris vs. Team Tim
- Game 2: Team G League vs. Team Mitch
- Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Game 2
How it works: Semifinal games will be contested to 40 points. For the championship game, the first team to 25 points wins.
The winning team in Friday's Rising Stars event advances to Sunday's All-Star game mini-tournament on Sunday, Feb. 16.
Previous Magic Rising Stars
- Anfernee Hardaway (1994, MVP)
- Mike Miller (2001. 2002)
- Dwight Howard (2005, 2006)
- Jameer Nelson (2006, missed due to injury)
- Andrew Nicholson (2013)
- Nikola Vucevic (2013)
- Victor Oladipo (2014, 2015)
- Elfrid Payton (2015, 2016)
- Mario Hezonja (2016)
- Cole Anthony (2022)
- Jalen Suggs (2022)
- Franz Wagner (2022, 2023)
- Paolo Banchero (2023, 2024)
