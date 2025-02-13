Former Magic Teammates React to Markelle Fultz's New Contract with Sacramento Kings
ORLANDO, Fla. – At long last, former Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz has landed back in the NBA.
Fultz, the former Washington Husky standout and No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, was signed a deal that will take him through the end of this season with the Sacramento Kings.
Drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers and playing there for two years, Fultz was acquired by the Magic at the 2019 trade deadline. He'd then spend five years with the Magic, appearing in 201 games with 149 starts, averaging 11.6 points, 4.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds during that time.
However, heading into last summer, the Magic opted to not retain Fultz, letting the former top pick hit free agency.
Now, after a long wait, an opportunity has come calling with the 28-26 Kings, who are in the thick of a vaunted Western Conference and fighting for postseason contention.
Besides Fultz himself, perhaps no one is happier for him than his former teammates.
"Great day for the game of basketball!" wrote Jalen Suggs on his Instagram story, one of several Magic players to chime in overnight to the news.
Two-way guard Trevelin Queen, Cole Anthony and Jett Howard also shared messages on social media in support of Fultz:
Before training camp began, at the Magic's annual media day, Anthony said that there would be no replacing Fultz – from his presence in the locker room, to his on-court ability to his off-court personality.
"We're gonna miss him," Anthony said. "It's definitely gonna be hard to recreate Kelle's vibe. Because he's one-of-one for real.
MORE: 'No replacing Kelle, man': Cole Anthony will miss former Magic guard Fultz
When news of Fultz's new deal broke late Wednesday, Anthony was among the first to jump on the news.
"Yessir," he wrote on Instagram. "So well deserved."
Going back to the end of September, Anthony said that he would be rooting for Fultz wherever he went. But when he would eventually latch on somewhere and the two would oppose one another, he'd be just another competitor.
"I will be going at him," Anthony said smiling, "but I'll miss him."
Anthony will have his chance. Fultz will make an Orlando homecoming on March 29, when Sacramento makes its only trip to Central Florida during the regular season.
Given the importance of the season's final stretch for both teams in their own right, Fultz's return will only add to the scene inside the Kia Center.
But according to Anthony, Sacramento will be a better team because of Fultz's addition.
"Whatever team he ends up on, they're gonna become a better team automatically (by) adding him to the team."
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
