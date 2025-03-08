Orlando Magic-Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report: Saturday, March 8
MILWAUKEE – The Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks meet for the fourth and final time this season Saturday night, tipping off a five-game make-or-break road trip.
Orlando is 29-35, entering the contest on the heels of five straight losses. They are ninth in Eastern Conference.
Milwaukee is 8-2 in their last 10 games, putting them at 36-25 and fourth in the East.
The Bucks have won all three meetings so far this year.
Before Saturday evening's tip, here is the latest on player health, injury and status.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Jalen Suggs: Out (left knee trochlea cartilage tear)
- Moe Wagner: Out (left torn ACL)
- Ethan Thompson: Out (G League)
- Mac McClung: Out (G League)
Suggs had season-ending knee surgery last week, which included an arthroscopic procedure to remove a loose fragment of cartilage and a mosaicplasty.
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report
- Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable (left calf strain)
- Pat Connaughton: Out (left calf strain)
- Damian Lillard: Probable (left eye contusion)
- Pete Nance: Out (left ankle sprain)
- Bobby Portis: Out (league suspension)
- Gary Trent Jr.: Doubtful (right knee hyperextension)
Trent sat out Wednesday's game versus the Mavericks.
