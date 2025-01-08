Magic-Timberwolves Injury Report: Who's In, Who's Out for Thursday Night? Banchero Questionable
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night in the first game of a home back-to-back. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from the Kia Center.
Orlando is 22-16 this season and sits fourth in the Eastern Conference. Last time out, they defeated the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden Monday night.
Minnesota is 19-17, and is currently 8th in the West. They defeated the New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday night in their last outing.
Here's the latest on player health and status ahead of the first meeting between the two teams this season.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero: Questionable (return to competition reconditioning)
- Franz Wagner: OUT (torn right oblique)
- Moe Wagner: OUT (torn left ACL)
- Jalen Suggs: OUT (low back strain)
- Gary Harris: OUT (left hamstring strain)
- Mac McClung: OUT (G League)
Banchero is listed as questionable for the first time since tearing his right oblique on Oct. 30 at Chicago. Since then, he's missed 33 consecutive games. This is the seventh game for him being listed under the designation "return to competition reconditioning." A league source told Magic on SI that the Magic will factor in the team's back-to-back in determining his availability for Thursday's game vs. Minnesota.
Franz Wagner will miss his 14th consecutive game with his own torn right oblique. Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said Wednesday that the fourth-year forward has begun doing some light form shooting, but that's about it. He suffered his injury Dec. 6 at Philadelphia.
Moe Wagner tore his left ACL on Dec. 21, ending his season.
Suggs is out for the second straight game with a low back strain he suffered Jan. 3 at Toronto. Mosley said Suggs was "doing okay" Wednesday, and that he'd be continually evaluated to see how he responds to treatments.
Harris is out for the third straight game after re-aggravating a left hamstring strain Jan. 1 at Detroit that caused him to miss 13 games earlier this season. He did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Mosley said.
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report
- Rob Dillingham: OUT (right ankle sprain)
- Jesse Edwards: OUT (G League)
- Tristen Newton: OUT (G League)
- Terrence Shannon Jr.: OUT (G League)
Dillingham, the Timberwolves No. 8 pick from this summer's NBA draft, has been inactive for the last six games.
