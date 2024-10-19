Instant Observations: Magic Cruise Past 76ers in Preseason's Final Act
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic closed out its preseason in victorious fashion on Friday night, defeating the Philadelphia 76ers 114-99.
Heading into the regular season, the Magic put together its most complete effort thus far to cruise to a victory with relatively no issues.
Here's a couple of instant observations from the contest that sees Orlando through to the ones that count.
Ball movement powers Orlando's offense
Before Friday night's game, Orlando had committed 43 turnovers in the first two outings of the preseason.
In the contest versus the 76ers, the Magic flipped the script – and then some.
The Magic offense looked as sharp as we've seen it thus far, moving with fluidity and having passes find the right spot at the right time to capitalize on open looks. Orlando was synchronous with the ball in its hands, and the Magic had 32 assists on 42 made field goals Friday night.
Jalen Suggs had seven assists in his 24 minutes. Anthony Black had eight in his stints on the floor. Above all, the Magic committed just 16 turnovers, which came in waves throughout most of the night.
The quality of looks a team gets on offense is often a product of how they're moving the ball as a unit, and the shooting display Orlando put on Friday evening is a di
Considering the questions regarding not only initiation on that end of the floor, but just the offense in general, that's a positive Orlando can take pride in as its preseason draws to a close.
Magic defense stifles in most uniform showing yet
Orlando's defensive identity wasted little time in reintroducing itself to the Kia Center crowd on hand, forcing some low-quality looks throughout, as well as stealing extra possessions and altering the Sixers' plans on offense.
The Sixers shot just 37 percent from the field and 25 percent from three. Philadelphia turned the ball over 18 times, leading to 24 Orlando points on the ensuing possessions.
Orlando's on-ball defense was what you'd expect it to be from the first unit. Anytime a ballhandler got past Suggs or Caldwell-Pope on the perimeter, they'd often meet the other, and both Banchero and Wagner were solid in their efforts as well.
That's not to discount the second unit, though. Orlando got all-around buy-in on the defensive end. While the Sixers were missing numerous contributors who will account for the majority of their scoring stardom to start, then Tyrese Maxey left the game with a right thumb contusion, Jamahl Mosley has always stressed that the focus will be on his team first and foremost – regardless of the situation facing them.
With that in mind, the review of this game will show a defensive effort that was connected for nearly the whole night.
Because the games count starting next week, and this was the final tune-up, Orlando truly finished the preseason on a high note.
Up Next:
The Magic head to Miami to open the regular season vs. the Heat inside the Kaseya Center. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
