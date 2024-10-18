Magic's TV Broadcast Partner Bally Sports Becoming FanDuel Sports Network on Oct. 21
ORLANDO, Fla. – All Bally Sports regional sports networks, who are the TV partners for all non-exclusive national games of the Orlando Magic, are becoming FanDuel Sports Network on October 21, the company announced on social media Friday.
The change will take place right before tipoff of the NBA regular season, which opens Oct. 22. Orlando's season opener in Miami is the next night, and will be broadcast on the network – as will all other games not exclusively held for national television.
Clicking the link in the above post takes you to a general landing page, reading 'Bally Sports is becoming FanDuel Sports Network on October 21st.'
Underneath, the website provides a link for readers to subscribe to BallySports+. Channels will remain the same across cable and satellite systems across the state of Florida, meaning that the change is merely just a rebrand for the Bally Sports package of broadcasts. As things stand, the only thing changing is the name of the network.
You can still expect the same broadcast crews under the new branding.
