Outside Noise Won't Derail Orlando Magic's Internal Confidence This Season
The Orlando Magic’s 47-win 2023-24 campaign put them on the radar of the national media and their opponents alike, and perhaps doing so ahead of schedule.
But now with the season a month and a half away and the challenge of replicating a successful season in a top-heavy East awaiting them, the Magic’s first goal is to stay there.
How have they gone about doing that so far? By utilizing open cap space to sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, which helps carry out a plan to acquire talent that steers clear of disrupting the timeline of the emerging three-headed young core of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs, while resigning and extending numerous other rotation members. While work still may need to be done in the coming months, the Magic front office laid a solid foundation.
However, improvement must continue on the court for the plan to work to its fullest extent. It’s quite a vote of confidence in the forward trajectory Orlando has built upon in each of the last three seasons.
For the Magic, the expectation internally is that the seasoning of a first playoff experience a year ago and more time for its young difference-makers to develop could translate to more victories this upcoming year.
“This is going to be one of those years for Orlando,” Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. said Thursday night while attending a community event. “We kind of got on the map a little bit last year, but I think we’re gonna take another big step this year, and I’m excited for the team for sure.”
Yet, as is the case when teams stay on the national radar, the conversation around them picks up too.
Some pundits believe the Magic’s trajectory isn’t talked about enough; that Banchero, Wagner, head coach Jamahl Mosley and others haven’t got enough credit for what’s been built in such a short time. Others hold a wait-and-see mindset, seeking out another similar year of competing with the best in the East to validate this team’s belonging in NBA relevancy.
Carter said everyone on the Magic has a lot to prove. He’s certainly not alone in that sentiment or in his belief of just how far Orlando can go next year and beyond. To share that vision as a collective bodes well for a unit’s attempt to then follow through on it.
But when others start to project their expectations onto what the Magic could, or should, be, that chatter can take on a negative connotation. Rather than combatting it, Orlando opts for a simpler response: none.
Those conversations happen internally – in their regard and their time. Everything else gets a blind eye or a deaf ear.
“We don’t really pay too much attention to that,” Carter said. “That can kill the vibe every time. That’s never been a recipe for success. So we just kind of make our own plan, make our own goals in the offseason and just go from there.”
A mindset such as that is indicative of the maturity the youthful Magic have found, and is reflective of the cohesiveness Orlando’s belief in its blueprint has earned them. So often around the NBA, teams absent a deep well of experience to draw upon can be more affected by outside noise.
Every team goes through highs and lows and has bright and dull moments alike. It’s essential to the coming-up of a possible contender; seldom does a team avoid any sign of a misstep or falter on their way toward the top. Meanwhile, the reactionary environment can inflate or deflate the perception of a team from the outside looking in for any variety of reasons. The simplest, easiest way to handle it is, rather, to not handle it at all.
Ultimately, conversations around a team will continue regardless of its status of acknowledgment. While it’s generally cliche to suggest that a team can’t get too high or too low off of one moment, season or otherwise, hearing it be carried out is sometimes the best indicator of a team that truly embodies it.
Sooner or later, it always ends up coming back to basketball. The Magic’s summer suggests it was never going to be about anything else.
“At the end of the day, that’s all you can do,” Carter said. “You just let your work show when it’s time to play. Everybody kind of understood that.”
