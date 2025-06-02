NBA Insider Proposes Orlando Magic Should Trade Draft Picks For Proven Veteran
With championship aspirations, the Orlando Magic can’t waste time developing prospects. Trading for proven contributors is the best option. Both first-round picks could be used to acquire a veteran shot-creator.
On the Game Theory Podcast, Athletic insider Sam Vecenie expressed addressing their offensive needs through the draft is a risk.
"It can't just be that they go into next season with Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs as their only ball handlers," Vecenie said. "They've got to go find shooting and ball handling. They have to go find playmakers. It can't be the way it was this season. This offense is miserable to watch right now. The way for them to have a busy off-season is by making trades. Jeff Weltman has not made trades. So they're going to have to do something different this year. If they want to solve their problems, you can't just go in and say, we're going to take Walter Clayton Jr. and Jase Richardson.
Since Banchero was drafted No. 1 in 2022, none of the next three first-round picks have yet to average 10 points in a season. Needing an offensive boost, Vecenie suggested at least one pick should be available in trades.
"I'm looking to utilize 16 and 25 in the trade market," Vecenie added. "In some respect, maybe not both of them, but I'm trying to utilize at least one of them to go get a useful player who is offensively inclined. If Orlando makes both of these picks, as opposed to getting a vet, using one of them to go get a real difference maker. I think I would be a little bit disappointed."