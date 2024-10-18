Magic-76ers Injury Report: Carter Jr. 'Good to Go', Philly Missing Trio of Contributors
ORLANDO, Fla. – In terms of games, the preseason comes to a close for the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers inside the Kia Center on Friday night.
The Magic and Sixers are set to tip off at 7 p.m. ET in Orlando tonight, drawing a close to the portion of games that don't count against the official record.
Here's the latest to know regarding injury health for both teams, which will be updated throughout the day:
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- None
Orlando center Wendell Carter Jr. missed the Magic's last preseason game nine days ago with a sprained left ankle suffered in the Magic's preseason opener but returned to full participation in practice Thursday afternoon.
It's been a gradual ramp-up for Carter Jr., who was considered day-to-day after imaging confirmed the initial diagnosis of the left ankle sprain the day after the incident. At Friday's shootaround, both Magic coach Jamahl Mosley and Carter Jr. confirmed he'd be available and will play in the game vs. the Sixers.
Guard Cole Anthony was dealing with "a little cold" according to Mosley, and practiced with a mask during Orlando's Thursday session. Yet, Mosley said Anthony was doing better and made it through the entire practice despite the illness.
Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report
- Joel Embiid: OUT (knee)
- Paul George: OUT (knee)
- Jared McCain: OUT (chest)
Embiid is being withheld from the preseason due to what the Sixers are calling "left knee management." He'll have precautions throughout the season, including not playing in back-to-backs and wearing a knee brace.
George had an MRI that revealed a bone bruise but no structural damage after his knee buckled during a defensive possession in the second quarter of Monday's preseason game. The team announced they'd re-evaluate him in a week, holding him out for the remainder of preseason.
McCain was hospitalized after a scary fall during Wednesday's game, and later diagnosed with a pulmonary contusion. However, he did not display any symptoms of a concussion after hitting his head during the process. Being evaluated daily, Philadelphia is holding him out tonight vs. the Magic.
