Magic Prepared for Physical Battle in Season Opener vs. Miami Heat
MIAMI – Weeks of preparation for the Orlando Magic culminate tonight when the ball is tipped in their first game of the 2024-25 NBA regular season.
The first opportunity to back up last season's 47-win playoff berth comes against the Miami Heat – Orlando's south Florida neighbor and fierce rival in the Southeast Division. When the schedule was released in mid-August, this was one of the highlighted contests. Not just for being the first game, but because of everything on offer entering the evening and the year ahead.
"I've been waiting for this game ever since we went to Newport Beach in early August," fourth-year guard Jalen Suggs said at the Magic's shootaround Wednesday inside the Kaseya Center. "I'm excited for the work to finally be put on display, to come out and apply everything we've been talking about, we've been teaching and learning."
Last year may be history, but Orlando finished a game above Miami in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. The Magic earned the fifth seed in the conference, while Miami had to fight its way into the first round through the Play-In Tournament to earn its date with eventual champion Boston.
A big factor in Orlando's success was its defense, third-best in the league last year by defensive rating. Suggs is the head of that snake who welcomes all challengers at the point of attack. The contract extension that he signed Monday affirms the value the Magic have in him and his skillset.
But Orlando won't be the only defense-oriented team on the newly christened Pat Riley Court. The Heat's defensive rating was fifth-best in the NBA, less than a point per 100 possessions "worse" than the Magic throughout last season. Erik Spoelstra's management of the Heat's injury issues while still commanding a staunch defense wasn't heralded enough around the league — perhaps because excellence has come to be expected of Miami teams.
"Heat Culture" isn't just a gimmick that Miami slaps on its jerseys or all around the Kaseya Center. It's a real on-court mentality that takes no prisoners.
All that said, Orlando and Miami were 22nd and 21st in offensive rating a year ago. If the season's first game turns into a defensive struggle, that shouldn't come as a surprise because that plays into each team's strengths.
"I think that's a great opportunity," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said, discussing the challenge of scoring against the Heat. "What we've been doing throughout training camp, the way in which we want to play, the aggressive style. We understand they're going to grab [and] hold. It's gonna be a physical game and our guys expect that.
"I think ... our coaches have done a tremendous job of preparing for the situation, so it'll be interesting to see how we get out and get after it tonight."
"Any time you play these guys, you know it's gonna be a hard-fought game, especially coming and playing them here," All-Star forward Paolo Banchero said. "This is a tough place to play. We know that they're gonna be a test on both sides, and [they're] a well-coached group as well. They're not going to give you a lot. You have to really be locked in on your assignments and try and outsmart them."
Wednesday night's game, like the 81 that will follow, can be the one-game difference in the standings come April. Opening the year opposing one another is a fitting beginning.
It could get physical. It could be taxing. But the way Orlando sees it, there's no other way they'd rather have it.
"S---, that's what you love as a competitor," Suggs said. "You don't want nothing else. To come out here and bang, you know [Miami isn't] gonna take a step back, you know they're not gonna give us the game. You gotta come out, take it and win it. That's beautiful, to me. That's so much fun.
"I know we all can't wait to get out here and go to war, go to bat. We know what's at stake."
