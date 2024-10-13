Magic Making Most of Altered Schedule Due to Hurricane Milton
ORLANDO, Fla. –– After a string of schedule alterations, the Orlando Magic's return to the AdventHealth Training Center on Saturday brought about a sense of normalcy.
Because of Hurricane Milton's impact on the state of Florida, the Magic's preseason game versus the New Orleans Pelicans, originally scheduled for Friday night inside the Kia Center, was canceled. Instead of flying back to Orlando the day after the Magic clashed with the Spurs in San Antonio, the team waited until Friday to travel back, again acting out both precaution and safety.
Back to regularly scheduled business and back at home safe, the Magic still practiced with other thoughts present.
"[We're] praying that everybody came out of it safely," coach Jamahl Mosley said Saturday. "I know there's still people without power, a lot of damage has happened. So our thoughts and prayers go out to them as well, still, as they're dealing with it."
There's no doubt that each call was the correct one to make. But it's meant the Magic have gotten creative with how they'll carry out the rest of the three-week preseason with one less game on the docket.
Part of how they're attacking that is through scrimmaging, which the Magic spent a good amount of Saturday's practice doing. The plan, according to Mosley, is to have a similarly styled run through this upcoming Tuesday. Orlando's preseason finale is Friday, Oct. 18 vs. Philadelphia.
"We went full scrimmage – not the full 48, but enough to where they were getting their competitive edge in," Mosley said. "They really, really got after it."
Orlando has two games of feedback to draw upon, from which Mosley gathered that besides the turnover issues, he took the competitiveness of his team as a positive. That's spilled over into the practice setting, leading the Magic to have an "unbelievable" session on their first day back from their road trip.
The next step, Mosley says, is for the group to take ownership and accountability while continually improving how they communicate with one another. The scrimmage offered insight into how the Magic are coming together on the floor, directing traffic and keeping their alignments in check in order to make smart decisions.
"It was a great day today," forward Paolo Banchero said. "The whole practice was basically just five-on-five competing. Obviously, with the preseason game canceled, you've got to make up for it. It was fun."
Rookie wing Tristan da Silva echoed the same sentiment. Because of the competitive fire the team played with, things got a little "chirpy" near the end, "but that's what it's all about."
"We're a competitive group, and P [Paolo Banchero] said at the end, none of this goes off the court," da Silva said. "It's business when we step in between those lines."
Orlando will simulate numerous game-like situations as best they can over the next week. They're not unique in their desire to be better in 10 days when they open the regular season in Miami than they are right now, and the intensity of practice will reflect that of an environment Orlando can capitalize on to ensure that development happens.
Still, there's a balance to strike with a young team in making sure the group doesn't burn out before the games start to matter.
"With this group, it's tough to hold them back and I think that's the beauty of who they represent," Mosley said. "They're a competitive group. They're going after each other night in, night out. I think that's great when we talk about iron sharpening iron and these guys making each other better."
The general sense of comfort the group shares around each other is evident in every setting. Often in low-pressure situations at the end of practice, various shooting games ensue, bringing both laughter and progression. Especially considering it was the first road trip of the season, albeit preseason, the camaraderie and chemistry the Magic can build off the floor contribute to their on-court connection.
Orlando is a tight-knit bunch of youngsters who are, in some senses, growing up together. That piece is a big reason why the team's enjoyment around one another off the floor translates to the success they find in their time together on it.
"For us, being on the road, us being able to stay together, be around each other off the court. A lot of guys get dinner off the court together, are able to spend more time with our staff," Mosley said. "I think those are very important pieces that we continue to build on as we move forward."
The Magic, presented with a tough scenario and forced to make diversions from their original plan, have been forced to make the best of it in the early going. As the coming days will show, Orlando's response has been as crucial as ever.
