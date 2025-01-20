Magic-Raptors Injury Report: Who's Playing, Who's Not on Tuesday Night?
The Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors square off for the second time this season north of the border on Tuesday night. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET from Scotiabank Arena.
Orlando is reeling, having dropped nine of their last 13 games as they enter at 23-21 this year.
Toronto is 10-32 this season, second to last in the East.
The Magic won the first contest between these two teams three days into 2025. Before their second meeting this year, here's the latest on player health, status and injuries for each team.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Jett Howard: Questionable (left ankle sprain)
- Gary Harris: Questionable (left hamstring strain)
- Franz Wagner: OUT (return to competition reconditioning)
- Jalen Suggs: OUT (low back strain)
- Goga Bitadze: OUT (concussion protocol)
- Mac McClung: OUT (G League)
- Moe Wagner: OUT (torn left ACL)
Franz Wagner will miss his 20th consecutive game on Tuesday, but it's the fourth one under the label "return to competition reconditioning." He's been out since suffering a torn right oblique on Dec. 6 at Philadelphia.
Suggs is making "steady progress" day by day after suffering a low back strain on Jan. 3 at Toronto, when he left the game by wheelchair. Suggs will miss his ninth straight game with the injury.
Harris is questionable to return after missing his ninth straight game Sunday. He re-aggravated a left hamstring strain Jan. 1 at Detroit causing him to miss 22 games this year.
Howard suffered his left ankle sprain in the third quarter of the Magic's Jan. 10 game vs. Milwaukee. He's missed the last four contests with the ailment. but is questionable to return on Tuesday.
Bitadze was placed into concussion protocol on Wednesday morning after developing late concussion-like symptoms from the Magic's win over Philadelphia on Jan. 12. He's missing his fourth straight game on Sunday, as coach Jamahl Mosley said he's progressing "slowly" through the protocol.
Moe Wagner had successful surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee on Jan. 8. His season is over.
Toronto Raptors Injury Report
- Chris Boucher: Questionable (illness)
- Ochai Agbaji: OUT (right hand laceration)
- Immanuel Quickley: OUT (left hip strain)
- Ulrich Chomche: OUT (G League)
- A.J. Lawson: OUT (G League)
Neither Quickley or Agbaji practiced for the Raptors on Sunday, per a report from TSN's Josh Lewenberg.
Boucher also missed Sunday's practice due to an illness.
