Orlando Magic vs. Dallas Mavericks, Thursday, March 27: Odds, How to Watch, Tip Time
ORLANDO, Fla. –– The Dallas Mavericks make their lone trip to Central Florida on Thursday night, visiting the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET on NBA TV.
Orlando, winners of three straight after a grinder with the Charlotte Hornets, is 35-38 with nine games left in the regular season.
Dallas, after a 15-point loss to the New York Knicks, also enters the contest at 35-38.
How to Watch Magic vs. Mavericks
Who: Orlando Magic (35-38, 8th in East) vs. Dallas Maverics (35-38, 11th in West)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Thursday, March 27, 7 p.m ET
Where: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, NBA TV, NBA League Pass
Radio: 96.9 The Game (Orlando), Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Latest Spread: Orlando -6
Over/Under: 219
Moneyline: Orlando -230
Last Meeting: Dallas 108, Orlando 85 on Nov. 3, 2024
Injury Report
To see who all is in and out for the Magic and Mavericks, click here.
Leading Scorers [active]
Orlando Magic
- Paolo Banchero: 25.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists
- Franz Wagner: 24.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists
- Cole Anthony (doubtful): 9.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists
- Anthony Black: 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists
- Wendell Carter Jr.: 9.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists
Dallas Mavericks
- Anthony Davis (questionable): 19.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists
- Naji Marshall: 13.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists
- Max Christie: 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists
- Spencer Dinwiddie: 11.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 138-181 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Jason Kidd, Dallas Mavericks: Kidd is in his fourth season in charge on the Mavericks sidelines. Drafted by the franchise in 1994, he was a 10x All-Star, 5x All-NBA performer, 4x All-Defensive First Team selection and won the 2011 NBA title as a player. In his coaching career, he's been the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, and now the Mavericks. Between his stint with Milwaukee and Dallas, he was an assistant coach on staff for the Los Angeles Lakers' 2020 NBA title.
