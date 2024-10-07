What to Watch For as Magic and Pelicans Open Preseason Slate; How to Watch
For the first time in 155 days, the Orlando Magic play basketball today, and head coach Jamahl Mosley's squad is more than eager to get going.
Orlando spent Sunday traveling to New Orleans, set to open the four-game preseason slate with the New Orleans Pelicans inside the Smoothie King Center. Tip-off is set for 1:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. local – the unusual start time coming, at least partially, as a result of the Pelicans' desire to not interfere with the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup in Kansas City later this evening.
Orlando's training camp opened six days ago, and this group has logged five official practices together. There will be two teams, a scoreboard operator and a result on the line at the end, but for Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley, these first games serve as an extension of training camp, he said.
"The big word we'll talk about is carry over. What is carried over from what we've talked about throughout camp?" Mosley said.
"It is really good for the game that you get to see the things that you've been working on and talking about in film in real time."
With that in mind, here's what to watch for as the Magic suit up against someone other than themselves for the first time this season:
First glances at Jalen Suggs with more playmaking responsibility
The transition for Suggs back to a point guard role in the Magic offense has been one of the stories of summer and camp. Orlando acquired Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, a two-guard, this summer rather than setting out to bring in a more traditional table-setting guard, and will rely on Suggs to shoulder more of that load.
READ FURTHER: Magic Trusting Jalen Suggs' QB Skillset to Assist PG in Leading Offense
With this being the first opportunity in a non-practice setting to see that play out in a game setting, many eyes will be fixated on Suggs whenever the ball is in his hands. But there should be some intrigue as to how much more of the offense the former Gonzaga product is relied on to initiate.
The Magic will still heavily feature forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, who are Orlando's No. 1 and 2 options offensively. Part of Suggs' transition to the position is gathering a feel for when he needs to be directing traffic instead of letting his teammates handle the brunt of a possession. It will take some time to fully gather insight into how much more sizable the role is Suggs is entering, but Monday's contest will provide the first glance at the Magic guard's progress.
Will there be growing pains? Is Suggs out to prove himself as the Magic's point guard of the future? These questions will need time to answer, but the body of work begins to show this afternoon.
How Orlando showcases depth beyond the starters
Jamahl Mosley intentionally switched up lineups midway through practice this week, hoping to foster communication between players that will share the floor in smaller stints together.
We likely know the Magic starters in New Orleans on Monday – Suggs, Caldwell-Pope, Wagner, Banchero and Carter Jr., but the second unit has some question marks regarding who cracks the rotation. Of course, with it being the first game of the preseason, this will be far from a dress rehearsal that would mimic a regular season contest, so it's likely much of the time spent on Monday is watching key second unit playing time battles start to shake out.
How do younger players like Anthony Black, Jett Howard and Tristan da Silva factor in with veterans Cole Anthony and Gary Harris? How much Jonathan Isaac will be on offer, and to what extent will he be utilized?
The meshing of starters and reserves, and how much of it actually happens in the first game of preseason, should be worth monitoring. But for an Orlando team that boasted one of the best benches in the NBA last year, spots will be hard to come by.
"Finding that next person that can step in is going to be very important for us," Mosley said.
The debut of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
In terms of needing scoring and spacing to pair with its stifling defense, the Magic's acquisition of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope this offseason makes a lot of sense. For the first time on Monday, he'll dress out for the Magic in a competitive setting.
Caldwell-Pope has been one of the talks of the town throughout his first week in his new digs. Many teammates spoke to how impressive the two-time NBA champion has been in communicating, getting to his spots and helping guide along some of the Magic's key younger players. Given his pedigree and background, there are certainly worse people to pick the brain of.
READ FURTHER: For Magic's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Year 12 Offers New Lessons to Learn
"I mean, he just fits in perfectly," Mosley said. "His ability to defend, communicating with the guys, his leadership by just the way that he moves, conducts himself and carries himself – it doesn't always have to be vocally. But he does a tremendous job of just showing things by the way that he plays and his actions."
The new Magic guard said opportunities in transition excite him, and Mosley confirmed at practice this week that Orlando will look to run more this year. Orlando gets its first extended look at how that plays out vs. the Pelicans.
How to Watch
Who: Orlando Magic at New Orleans Pelicans
When: Monday, October 7, 1:30 p.m. ET
TV: Pelicans.com, NBA League Pass
Vegas: New Orleans -1.5
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- MAGIC TRUSTING QB JALEN SUGGS TO ASSIST PG: Jalen Suggs' fourth NBA season is set to feature him more as an on-ball initiator – a role he's always desired. How are the Orlando Magic helping that process? By letting Suggs 'quarterback' the offense. CLICK HERE
- CAN A 'MORE PHYSICAL NBA' HELP THE MAGIC?: Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said during a radio interview that the NBA is going to be "much more physical this year." Jamahl Mosley thinks it could benefit his team – if done so correctly. CLICK HERE
- FRANZ, MAGIC TRUSTING THE PROCESS WITH 3PT SHOT: Franz Wagner said "there's a little bit more to the story" about his low three-point percentage last year. Here's why both he and the Magic are confident his shot can, and will, come back. CLICK HERE
- CARTER JR. FEELS. 'REALLY GOOD' AFTER FIRST PRACTICES: Coming off surgery this summer with his left hand, Wendell Carter Jr. is full speed ahead as the season ramp-up begins. CLICK HERE
- 'NO REPLACING KELLE, MAN': Cole Anthony believes the Orlando Magic are poised to take another positive step this season. But he knows it'll be without Markelle Fultz, a friend and teammate for Anthony's first four NBA seasons. CLICK HERE
- BANCHERO WELCOMING 'HELL OF A CHALLENGE' IN EAST: To repeat or improve upon last year's success, the Magic face stiff competition in a top-heavy East. Paolo Banchero understands that, but he's got big aspirations this season. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S FULL 2024-25 SCHEDULE: As the season approaches, get familiar with the dates and times Orlando takes the floor this season. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.