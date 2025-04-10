Magic Win Southeast Division, Clinch No. 7 Seed with Win over Celtics
ORLANDO, Fla. –– The Orlando Magic now know exactly how their postseason journey will begin.
After a 31-20 third-quarter advantage helped the Magic shake off an ugly first half, they defeated the undermanned Boston Celtics 96-76 in their regular-season home finale on Wednesday evening.
With Orlando's victory – its fourth straight – the Magic won the Southeast division title for the second consecutive season. The Magic have now won back-to-back division titles for the first time since winning three straight from 2008-10.
The Magic (40-40) also secured the No. 7 seed in the Play-In Tournament with two regular-season games still to play.
Franz Wagner tallied 23 points (9-17 FGs) and eight rebounds to lead the Magic in the win. Cole Anthony buried five triples en route to 18 points.
Paolo Banchero shot 6-17 from the field and tallied 15 points, bringing his streak of 20 consecutive games of 20-plus points to an end. It also snapped he and Wagner's run of 11 straight games with 20 or more points, which stands as a franchise record.
Boston, minus its five usual starters and a sixth bench option, shot just 39 percent from the field and 7-of-40 from three. The Celtics conceded 25 points on 16 turnovers.
Contrastingly the Magic – the NBA's worst three-point shooting team this season – made 16 threes in the win.
Orlando will host the No. 8 seed (to be determined) at the Kia Center in the No. 7-8 matchup on Tuesday, April 15, at a to-be-announced time. TNT will have the exclusive broadcast of the contest.
Tickets will go on sale Thursday, April 10, with presale beginning at 10 a.m. ET and general sales opening at 1 p.m. ET. For more information and to buy tickets, fans are encouraged to visit OrlandoMagic.com.
The winner of the No. 7-8 matchup will play face No. 2 Boston in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs.
Up Next
Orlando travels to meet the Indiana Pacers in the penultimate game of the regular season on Friday, April 11 at 7 p.m. ET.
