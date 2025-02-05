Banchero, Magic to Face 'Big Brother' Zach LaVine in Kings Debut
Zach LaVine, one of the NBA All-Stars not named Luka Doncic or Anthony Davis who was traded this week, will make his Sacramento Kings debut Wednesday night versus the Orlando Magic. Game time is 10 p.m. ET.
The Kings, San Antonio Spurs and Chicago Bulls executed a three-team deal Sunday evening that sent All-Star point guard De'Aaron Fox to San Antonio, high-volume scorer and two-time All-Star LaVine to Sacramento, and a package of picks and players to Chicago.
Asked at the Magic's Wednesday shootaround of their relationship, Banchero said he and LaVine know each other quite well.
"I actually saw him last night out here in Sacramento unexpectedly," Banchero said.
LaVine, who turns 30 in just over a month, grew up in Renton, Washington – about 12 miles southeast of Seattle via I-5. Banchero, of course, has heavy Seattle roots. Only 20 or so miles separate LaVine and Banchero's high schools of Bothell and O'Dea, although nearly eight years separate them in age.
The new Kings guard would go on to spend one season at UCLA before being drafted with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by Minnesota. He spent three seasons with the Timberwolves and this was his eighth season in Chicago. Now, LaVine returns to the West Coast.
"I know he's excited," Banchero continued. I know he wanted to get back to the West Coast, be a little closer to home to play. He's a great player [and] he's been having a great season, so hopefully he doesnt continue that tonight."
Through 42 games, LaVine is averaging 24.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists on 51.1 FG% and 44.6 3PT% splits — both career-high marks.
It'll be the third time LaVine has suited up to take on the Magic this year – twice with the Bulls beforehand. LaVine was held to 11 points and eight points, respectively, in the contests.
"That's my guy," Banchero said. "One of my guys who I look at as a big brother, and he's helped me a lot over the course of my career. It's just great seeing him get a chance to, you know, go somewhere new and see what he can do."
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- MAGIC 'CONTROLLING THE CONTROLLABLES' AS DEADLINE LOOMS: "To a degree, they control our destiny," Cole Anthony said. "But [at] the end of the day man, I just try to focus on myself, focus on this unit and control what I can control." CLICK HERE
- HOW RECENT FOX, LUKA TRADES AFFECT MAGIC'S TRADE DEADLINE OUTLOOK: Has the changing landscape at the trade deadline affected Orlando's plans? CLICK HERE
- TRADE DEADLINE PRIMER: Laying out Orlando's situation as Thursday's deadline looms. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC STICKING WITH BANCHERO THROUGH GROWING PAINS: Paolo Banchero is struggling to rediscover his rhythm, but the Orlando Magic have his back during the process. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC SEARCHING IN MIRROR FOR IDENTITY: After getting "punked" Thursday night in Utah, Orlando is looking to be the aggressor again. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.