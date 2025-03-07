What Jamahl Mosley, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Wendell Carter Jr. Said After Magic's Loss to Bulls
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic dropped their fifth straight contest Thursday night, falling to the Chicago Bulls 125-123.
After the game, Magic coach Jamahl Mosley, guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and center Wendell Carter Jr. met reporters to discuss the result.
Here's a partial transcript and video of each availability.
Jamahl Mosley
On why he thought his team lost tonight...
“We gave up 69 points in the first half, gave up 13 offensive rebounds, I think that’s a big portion of it and then Coby White got going. But again, it was that first half defense that set us back a little bit. Yes, it was only a three-point game, but our ability to stop the attack downhill and then giving up second chance points was tough there.”
On their struggling defense...
“I think we’ve got to sit down and lock in and understand exactly who we’re guarding and how they’re guarding. You know, Coby White was able to turn the corner, second chance points, a couple of hustle plays, three offensive rebounds in a row on one possession and I think that gave up the three. Those are deflating possessions that we’ve just got to come away with. I think that’s a big portion of this game right now, but I think [when] you give up 13 offensive rebounds it becomes deflating to your defense when you do get the initial stop.”
On his message to the group after another close loss...
“The message at the end was we have to fight our way out of this funk. It’s exactly what it is, it’s a funk and we’ve got to fight our way out of it. So, our ability to go on the road, regroup, reset our mind and what we need to do and band together on the road and continue to fight, continue to fight. Because in this league, it can turn fast one way or the other and I think our guys need to...will understand exactly what we need to do in order to turn that.”
On how Chicago’s pace played a role in tonight’s game...
“I mean they had 25 fast break points, so that was a major, major, major key. Understanding that they were pushing it make or miss, I think they had a few baskets directly after a few makes, man down a couple times we attacked the rim, got there, made it and they were pushing it back down at us. So, our ability to sprint the entire game, it was key. But then the extra possessions, our ability to understand how we want to guard, not letting guys just drive right by you and recognizing when you help and when you don’t help. But again, protecting that rim first and then getting out to shooters.”
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
On the message to the team after a close loss in the final seconds of the game...
“We’re just trying to find a way. Right now, we’re in a bad situation where we’re playing as well as we can, coming out with these nailbiters, and I think we just have to figure it out what’s the cause of it, why we’re not ready at half or whatever it may be. We just have to find a way. I don’t think it’s any message. We’ve got to get it, regardless.”
On Coby White’s 44-point performance and the challenges of defending him...
“I mean, just contain him. He's a great player. He was getting to the basket. He was getting easy layups where we missed low man help. And his pull-up three’s; most of them [were] wide open but he’s a great shooter. He just put the ball in the basket tonight.”
On allowing Chicago to score 69 points in the first half...
“I mean, just the pace that the Bulls had. They [were] getting the ball out pretty fast, make or miss they were getting it down the floor. They [were] either getting – we were fouling, or they were getting easy layups, or a kick out three. I think that’s what – pretty much the whole first half, that’s what they were doing. In the second half, we kind of just slowed them down in transition [and] made them play more in the half court.”
Wendell Carter Jr.
On the mindset of the team after a close loss in the final seconds of the game...
“In my opinion, I never feel like it’s the last couple of possessions. I think it’s kind of a snowball effect, starting off in the third (quarters); most thirds. I think we did a solid job in the third tonight but that’s kind of been our trend. We got out of the locker room a little bit earlier than usual. I think that’s where we have to spring forward and do well in the third. I don’t know honestly. I might have to go back and watch from just thinking. I’m assuming it was the offensive rebounds and transition. We’ve got to know our personnel a little bit better. From top to bottom guys have to know who they’re guarding and know their tendencies and do a better job of guarding your yards, [as] we would say.”
Up Next
The Magic embark on a five-game road trip, which begins Saturday, March 8 at the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET.
