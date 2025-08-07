Noah Penda Inspired By Legendary Magic Center Who Put Orlando Back On The Map
The Orlando Magic’s most under-the-radar offseason move may have been trading four second-round picks to move up and select Noah Penda at No. 32. President of basketball operations Jeff Weltman and general manager Anthony Parker said it was an easy decision, as Penda carried a first-round grade on their draft board. He drew attention for his defensive instincts and potential, and projects as a seamless fit off the bench as a big man in small-ball lineups. At 6-foot-8 and 225 pounds, Penda has the size and versatility to guard every position on the floor, making him a strong fit for coach Jamahl Mosley’s defensive-minded system.
Penda's passion for defense didn’t come solely from personal drive. It was inspired by watching Magic legend Dwight Howard dominate the paint during the team’s run to the NBA Finals. Now, he expressed on social media he's excited to contribute to the same franchise as the role model he once idolized.
"I remember growing up watching him and saying that i wanted to be like him," Penda said. "And now i get to play in his team."
Penda made an early impression in Summer League, showcasing offensive skills to match his highly touted defense. He displayed poise in playmaking and attacking the rim. In three games, he averaged 11.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and three assists while shooting 51.7 percent from the field and collecting five steals. His breakout performance came against the Brooklyn Nets, when he tallied 17 points, six rebounds and three assists.
Replicating Howard’s success won’t come easy. He averaged 18.4 points, 13 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over eight seasons with the Magic, including an unforgettable run to the NBA Finals.
Penda hasn’t had a hard time connecting with Magic fans, who have embraced his personality and pride in representing Orlando.
@StuffChapado: "You are already a fan favorite boy! Welcome to the family!"
@Timgeist13: "Keep going, Penda Express!"
@MattyWorldPeace: "ONE OF US"
@KaiBOBOtto: "Need a small ball 5 and you might just be the man for it"
