1 Thing The Magic Need To Get Out Of Preseason Games

The Orlando Magic kick off their preseason slate on Wednesday, Oct. 7, against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Magic seem off to a great start with Sean Sweeney at the helm, but more must be done before the season begins.

While the real test will be the regular season, the Magic have a great opportunity in front of them with the preseason.

The one thing the Magic must get out of preseason is setting the tone for the regular season. It will send a message to fans and the league about how much the team improved this offseason.

To do this, the Magic must show strong player development, improved accuracy from deep and a good system under Sweeney.

Showing player development is key to setting the tone

A big factor in the Magic's success this season will be development. Particularly, how much the team has improved through offseason workouts.

Improvement up and down the entire roster will be beneficial.

If the entire roster shows improvement in preseason action, it will hopefully give the team key momentum and confidence heading into the season. It should convey a message internally and externally: they are not the same team as last year; they are better.

Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner showing how much they developed their games this offseason will be crucial. Banchero and Wagner should look for 3-point opportunities and knock them down.

By getting good looks from beyond the arc in preseason - and knocking them down - fans should have more confidence in their 3-point shooting this season.

Starting well from deep will showcase how different and more dynamic they are.

Setting the tone early will be big. A great start to the regular season will help this team. If the East is as competitive as it looks to be, there might not be a ton of breathing room for Orlando if they want to be a top-six team.

Improved shooting from deep will help with that.

If Orlando can do a good job from 3-point range in preseason, it will hopefully continue in the regular season.

Being able to spread the floor with improved shooting will be beneficial this season. It should open up inside looks for players like Banchero and Wagner. This could be a good dynamic for inside looks for Wendell Carter Jr., too.

Jalen Suggs will be a player to watch for the Magic this season. If he has a strong showing in preseason, it should bode well for the starting point guard's regular season.

Sep 28, 2026; Orlando, FL, USA; Orlando Magic center-forward Wendell Carter Jr. (34) poses for a picture during media day at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Showing a good system under Sweeney will help set the tone

Based on Banchero and Carter's media day comments, it seems like Sweeney is making his expectations clear. He will also hold players accountable for what he wants to see from them.

This should be reflected in on-court performances, even if the starters don't play a ton. If the decisions made in preseason games look good, it should be a good sign for the regular season.

Again, it is preseason basketball and not the regular season. However, there are basic things fans can look for: development and how Sweeney and the staff look in the preseason.

If both look good, the Magic will set the tone for the season.