5 Burning Questions Ahead of Magic vs. Pistons Game 2

The Orlando Magic didn't just win Game 1 against the Detroit Pistons, they sent a physical message to the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed.

By beating the Pistons at their own brand of gritty, defensive basketball, the Magic have officially turned this series into a must-watch chess match. As the Pistons scramble to find an answer for Paolo Banchero and regain their footing, the pressure shifts entirely to the favorites to see if they can punch back in Game 2.

We sat down with Detroit Pistons On SI contributor Caden Handwork to break down the biggest takeaways from the opener, the defensive adjustments looming for Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson and whether the Magic's hot start is a fluke or a blueprint for a massive upset.

What was your biggest takeaway from Game 1?

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is defended by Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Magic beat the Pistons at their own game. They were the more physical team and played better defensively, something the Pistons have excelled at all season. If the Magic can continue this heading into the rest of the series, than the Pistons could be in some trouble.

What surprised you the most about the Magic in the game?

How strong of a start the Magic got off to in Game 1. They looked like the better team from the jump and everytime the Pistons tried to fight back, the Magic held their own.

What is the biggest adjustment the Pistons will have to make in Game 2?

How the Pistons defend Paolo Banchero. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Pistons put someone like an Ausar Thompson, one of their best defenders on him.

If the Pistons were to lose Game 2, what would be the reason why?

The Magic building off what worked well for them in Game 1. Starting off strong, winning the turnover battle, and playing more physical will lead to Orlando’s success.

What’s your prediction for Game 2?

Given that the pressure is on Detroit, I expect the Pistons to bounce back and play worthy of their standing as the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed. While I don’t expect Cunningham to have another 39 point performance, Jalen Duren will also bounce back and have an impact on the Pistons winning Game 2.

Tipoff for Game 2 between the Magic and Pistons is scheduled for tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET inside Little Caesars Arena. Fans can watch the game on ESPN or stream it on the ESPN app.