Projected Top 3 Orlando Magic Reserves This Season

Eyes certainly fall on the starters leading up to and during the season. However, a team's reserves play a crucial role in their success as well.

The Magic, of course, have things they need to see from their starters. But these players should be the top three reserves this season, playing an integral role for the Magic.

Anthony Black is the top reserve

Anthony Black averaged 15 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game in the 2025-26 regular season. All of which were career highs. His numbers in these statistical categories have increased in each of his three seasons. The Magic selected Black with the sixth overall pick in the 2023 draft.

Black started in 40 games in the 2025-26 regular season, playing in 64 total. He averaged 29.8 minutes per contest, another career high.

Black showed that he can produce in a larger role. That, plus his pattern of improvement in the aforementioned stats, shows that fans can expect him to improve and have another good year. This makes him the top reserve.

He is also a player who can play a starting role when needed.

Nikola Vucevic is the second key reserve

Wendell Carter Jr. started all 78 of his games played for the Magic in the 2025-26 regular season. He averaged 11.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and two assists per game. He shot 51.2% from the field.

As for Nikola Vucevic in the 2025-26 regular season, he averaged 15.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He shot 49.3% from the field. He spent time with Chicago and Boston.

With Chicago in 2025-26, Vucevic averaged 16.9 points, nine rebounds and 3.8 assists per game on 50.5% shooting from the field and 37.6% shooting from deep. He played in 48 games, starting in each.

In Boston, he played in 16 regular-season games with one start. His points, rebounds and assists per game dropped, along with his field goal and 3-point percentages, compared to his time with Chicago in 2025-26.

Vucevic should be the backup center behind Carter. This role should hopefully help him bounce back from his time with the Celtics.

If Vucevic can be a reliable scorer off the bench with good shooting percentages, particularly from beyond the arc, he will be very helpful to Orlando. He can also start at center if the Magic need him to.

May 1, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) celebrates with Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) in the second quarter against the Detroit Pistons during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tristan da Silva is also an important reserve

Tristan da Silva averaged 9.9 points and 3.7 rebounds per game in the 2025-26 regular season. He shot 45% from the field and 37.4% from three. All of these stats are higher than his rookie season numbers (2024-25).

He also played in 77 games with 34 starts in the regular season. In the 2024-25 regular season, he played in 74 games with 38 starts.

If da Silva can continue to be available and maintain this 3-point field goal percentage, his presence off the bench will help the Orlando Magic.