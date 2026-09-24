If you had three guesses at which Orlando Magic player had the highest on-off NET Rating last year, many would likely point to Desmond Bane, Paolo Banchero or Franz Wagner -- their three-best players.

Wrong.

That answer would be Jalen Suggs.

According to Cleaning The Glass, which weeds out garbage-time numbers, the Magic were 10.1 points better per 100 possessions with Suggs on the floor versus when he wasn't, ranking in the 94th percentile. Defensively, they were 9.2 points per 100 better, ranking in the 97th percentile.

However, Suggs left a sour taste in our mouths last postseason. Orlando blew a 3-1 series lead over the top-seeded Detroit Pistons, and Suggs was horrific.

Entering his sixth season, you could argue this is a make-or-break year for Suggs. What are his best and worst case scenarios?

Best Case Scenario:

Dec 3, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) reacts after a basket against the San Antonio Spurs in the third quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of Suggs' best developments last year was leaning more into his playmaking.

Last year, he averaged 5.5 assists (to just 2.7 turnovers); beyond that, his 29.6 assist percentage marked a career-best by nearly five percentage points, which ranked in the 78th percentile among all guards who played at least 1,500 minutes, per Basketball Reference.

He's always been more of a combo guard than a natural point guard -- but his progression as a playmaker was quite encouraging. Thus, his best case scenario is continuing to make strides in that area -- especially since the Magic lack a legitimate point guard.

As we delve into below, if he finds more consistency as a spot-up threat from deep, as well as continues to be a hound defensively, he should be in for a great 2026-27 season.

Worst Case Scenario:

May 3, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) in the first half during game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By now, we know Suggs' injury history, with the multiple knee surgeries he's undergone. That will always be a concern.

Moving away from that, his worst case scenario is failing to improve as a 3-point shooter while regressing as a playmaker and ballhandler. His forte will always be on the defensive end of the floor as a high-level point-of-attack disruptor. But Suggs was catastrophic last postseason.

Suggs averaged just 11.1 points on 29.9 percent shooting from the floor and 24.1 percent from 3-point range. In five seasons, he has just one shooting above 34.0 percent from beyond the arc -- in 2023-24, when he shot 39.7 percent on 5.1 attempts across 75 games.

That appears to be the exception, not the rule. For the Magic's offense to thrive, Suggs must be a more reliable floor spacer. I don't think it's an overreaction to say that could make-or-break his season, especially if his growth in other areas stalls out.