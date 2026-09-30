Considered to many to be the heart of the team, Jalen Suggs has had a rough go at times during the last couple of seasons.

After a knee surgery put him out for much of the 2025 season, Suggs looked to bounce back last year with the new addition of Desmond Bane. But the injury bug caught him again, forced to start the year on a minute restriction, while dealing with other ailments that sidelined him for almost 30 games.

Suggs never seemed to find his flow last season. With Franz Wagner injured toward the end of the year and Paolo missing 10 games early on, Suggs bounced between multiple roles and struggled to get out of first gear. This was only magnified in the playoffs, when his scoring when down and his three-point percentage dropped by nearly 10%.

In light of all this, Suggs spoke directly to Magic fans at media day this week.

Jalen Suggs issues a public apology to Magic fans. pic.twitter.com/tie6DxAio2 — Brandon Kravitz (@BrandonKravitz) September 28, 2026

Suggs touched on the letdowns of previous seasons, as well as his own lackluster performance throughout the regular season and playoffs. With the Magic having endured so many disappointments in recent years, Suggs wore his emotions on his sleeve and made clear to fans that the team is chasing redemption this season.

For the Orlando Magic, the second round has been just out of reach. They’ve played in two Game 7s over the last three seasons and still fallen short. Magic fans have been starved for playoff success, with their last series win happening in the 2009–10 season. It’s been an arduous process filled with lottery picks and just as many playoff disappointments, and that doesn’t even include the injuries that have plagued the team in recent years. But not all is lost for the Magic just yet.

Nov 14, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) fights for the ball against Orlando Magic forwards Franz Wagner (22) and Paolo Banchero (5) and guard Jalen Suggs (4) and center Goga Bitadze (35) during the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Magic have an opportunity to surprise many teams and people this season. With almost every other team in the East shaking up their roster, the Magic seemed to have slipped under the radar among Eastern Conference contenders.

If the Magic can stay healthy, the continuity of the players on this team and the internal development of the youth can spring a major step forward for the team.

Mix that with a new coaching staff and the Magic might have a recipe for success. If things break right for the Magic, that apology could potentially be parlayed into a top-4 finish and a deeper playoff run than this city has experienced in quite some time.