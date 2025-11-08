If all else fails, Orlando Magic coach needs to run this offensive scheme
It’s still very early in the season, but this has been far from an ideal start for the Orlando Magic’s coach, Jamahl Mosley.
Despite entering the year with extremely high expectations as a contender in the Eastern Conference, the Magic have gotten off to a very disappointing 3-5 start. The two primary factors leading to their shortcomings last year were being the worst three-point shooting team in the NBA and significant injuries to multiple core players. With the newly added depth from Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones, and several 2025 draft picks, their offense looks even more inconsistent and unorganized than in the last few seasons.
On the Hoops Tonight show, Jason Timpf breaks down how Mosley has underperformed in utilizing Bane’s talents with the advantages Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner should create for him.
“That said, I did express some concern before the year about how, even though I loved the Desmond Bane fit, because he specifically addresses some needs for this team, I was concerned that the Orlando Magic, led by Jamahl Mosley, wouldn’t use him properly,” Timpf said. “And that fear came to fruition almost immediately to start the season. When you dig into it, they’re actually using Bane and Paolo as like your-turn-my-turn superstars.”
Is Jamahl Mosley the best long-term option for this Orlando Magic young core?
Against the Philadelphia 76ers, Timpf explained how, despite the overall lacking offensive production for the Magic, they at least found one offensive scheme that was consistently working in inverted pick-and-rolls between Bane and Banchero. While they only ran the play seven times, they were able to score on six of those possessions, with the one miss being a wide-open shot from Bane. Unfortunately, they didn’t run this two-man action at all against their loss against the Atlanta Hawks.
Despite Bane’s 13.9 points on 28.6 percent from the three-point range, his limited production can mostly be attributed to not having enough time to adjust to the new team. On the other hand, Banchero’s over-reliance on his natural talent, rather than capitalizing on easy matchups when they arise, has led to numerous ill-advised shots. Timpf went on to explain how Mosley must put Banchero into more structured sets until his decision-making improves.
“One of the things I’m noticing with Paolo is his natural inclination is to play pickup basketball,” Timpf continued. “Let me call for a random guard-screen here, let me play iso, and let me get in my bag type of basketball. Paolo does not play with intentionality on the offensive end of the floor. What that means is the Orlando Magic, as currently constructed, desperately need structure. They need a head coach because they’re not the Warriors, and they’re not going to naturally play with ball and player movement, screening, and cutting.”
The Magic play tonight against the Boston Celtics, as they hope to get off to a good start for their first NBA Cup game of the season.