Magic beginning to figure out Jamahl Mosley's faster offense

The Orlando Magic are making an emphasis on pushing the pace with the offense this season and the team is beginning to reap the benefits of that.

After a 1-4 start, the Magic have won seven of their last 10, partially because of the team's increased pace. Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley spoke about how the team is growing in regards to pushing the pace.

“I think there was a big emphasis on getting out and running, knowing that when we got the stops, we were able to convert on the other end," Mosley said after the team's last game.

"28 fast break points, being able to get downhill and attack the paint. I think those are things that we keep asking our guys to do – to not settle. Our guys did a great job of moving and sharing the basketball, 28 assists, being able to play the right way and attack, being the aggressor.”

Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley on the sidelines against the Atlanta Hawks. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Magic increasing pace on offense

The Magic's pace is 100.1, which is about four possessions per game more than last season and the fastest the team has been in franchise history since their inaugural campaign back in 1989-90.

The team is just 0.4 possessions behind the league average, so there is a considerable movement towards playing faster. That comes with its fair share of trouble.

Turnovers could increase, confusion could be more rampant, but the more reps the Magic get with one another, the better off the team will be. That's been clear over these past few games.

There is still a lot of growth for the Magic to get to, but the early returns and improvement show signs that the team is going to be fine in the long run. That should quiet some of the concerns that permeated over the course of the first few games of the season.

The Magic will return to the court to take on James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers. Tipoff for the game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

