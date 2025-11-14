Magic reveal Paolo Banchero's replacement in starting lineup vs. Nets

The Orlando Magic are going with a new starting five with Paolo Banchero nursing a groin strain suffered in the team's latest win against the New York Knicks.

With Banchero out, the team announced that Tristan da Silva would be joining the starting lineup alongside Jalen Suggs, Desmond Bane, Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr against the Brooklyn Nets at the Kia Center.

da Silva starting for Magic

The Magic's decision to start da Silva isn't much of a surprise considering he and Banchero play a similar position. While Anthony Black, Jonathan Isaac and rookie Noah Penda were other options, the team is counting on da Silva to fill Banchero's shoes in the starting lineup.

da Silva, 24, has a lot of chemistry with Wagner from his rookie year and Germany's EuroBasket run over the summer, which ended in winning a gold medal. So far this season, da Silva is averaging 10.7 points and 3.2 rebounds per game for the Magic.

The No. 18 overall pick from the 2024 NBA Draft played professionally in Germany before playing four years with the Colorado Buffaloes. From there, da Silva was able to grow and learn, making him a non-traditional young player in the NBA.

da Silva was also the player who started in place of Banchero when he was sidelined with a torn oblique injury towards the beginning of last season. He made 38 starts as a rookie, making him someone head coach Jamahl Mosley can rely on with Banchero on the sidelines.

da Silva's style of play also mimics more of Banchero's than any other option the team had to join the starting lineup. He will need pick up some of Banchero's slack, but he has the ability and now, the opportunity to do so.

If da Silva can play well for the Magic in Banchero's absence, the team can continue the strong momentum it has had over the past seven games.

Tipoff between the Nets and Magic is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game locally on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass out of market.

