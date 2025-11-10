What Magic need in order to jump up NBA power rankings
The Orlando Magic are 4-6 through 10 games, which is far below the expectations placed upon them to begin the season.
While the Magic are falling short of their expectations, PFSN writer Brandon Austin has the team at No. 11 in his latest NBA power rankings.
"The Orlando Magic are playing tough defense in a wide-open Eastern Conference, but they haven’t lived up to expectations," Austin wrote.
"Their physical style often bothers opponents, but teams with better shooting tend to beat them. Orlando relies a lot on Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner for points, but the team still can’t find a steady offensive rhythm, which has made them one of the season’s biggest disappointments."
Magic outside top 10 in NBA power rankings
The top 10 ahead of the Magic are the Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder.
A big reason behind the Magic's struggles so far this season has been due to Desmond Bane not playing up to the level he was at last year with the Memphis Grizzlies.
"The Magic traded a lot to get Desmond Bane, hoping he would help fix their shooting problems. So far, Bane is making only 30.0% of his three-point shots, and Banchero is shooting just 25.0%. These early struggles led to a slow start, including Bane’s emotional ejection during a loss to Atlanta," Austin wrote.
"The Magic remain optimistic that once chemistry develops, Bane’s spacing and veteran leadership will help Banchero and Wagner thrive, and their shooting will improve dramatically."
The Magic can still make things work because it is early in the season and there is too much talent on the roster to rule the team out. There are a lot of unforced errors happening on a nightly basis that can be fixed, so the Magic have to find ways in order to limit those mistakes.
The Magic are back in action this week with a game at home against the Portland Trail Blazers before a quick one-night road trip against the New York Knicks. Then, they return to central Florida for an NBA Cup game against the Brooklyn Nets before another one-night road trip against the Houston Rockets.
