Orlando Magic announce new streaming partner, DAZN

Orlando Magic fans have a new outlet to watch the games: DAZN, per a team press release. Unless people are watching boxing, soccer and Esports, lots of them may not have heard of the expensive streaming platform. Nonetheless, it can be found on, phones, smart TVs, tablets, gaming consoles and on computers.

Coverage of the team is also being provided by Cox Media Group’s WRDQ TV 27 for free as well as some games on their WFTV Channel 9. Hallelujah.

The standalone streaming service for Magic fans to tune in for the 2026-27 season starts at $19.99. The yearly pass costs $119.99, but season ticket holders get a 20 percent discount.

Those who pay for the yearly subscription and are not season ticket holders should save $19.94 between October and April. Fans will also be able to have a week-free trial before choosing their subscription plan, and if one pays for the ultimate package of $139.99, they’ll get a one-time 20 percent discount to the team’s online store, in which restrictions apply.

Whoop-de-doo.

Of course, not every fan gets to watch live, so many Magic diehards will need to go back for another review, and they too need quick access. But it may be wiser to pay for the League Pass. This pass offers all games and replays on demand on one device at $16.99 monthly, which is the better deal unless the 20 percent season-ticket-holder-discount is applied.

Still, Magic fans not concerned with other teams shouldn’t have to cough up more than $9.99 in this economy in which the price of living is outrageous just to watch their team live or see the replays. Now what about the committed Magic fan who won’t miss their team on prime time?

Many of them are already paying for NBC/Peacock, Amazon Prime and ESPN to watch. In 2026-27, they are paying for all of that for eight nights on prime time.

NBA fans aren’t getting ripped off as hard as boxing lovers paying for Pay-Per-View, but the respect for the consumer keeps plummeting. Plenty of them are normal working people, making modest money, so charging a 20-piece is foul, especially when the quality of the regular season is watered down. The playoffs show us every year that a different game gets called starting in April.

The DAZN stream is set to include "alternative feeds" and original content as well.