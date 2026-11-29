Orlando's season hasn't exactly gone according to plan, but nights like this one are why Magic fans still have hope.

The Orlando Magic defeat the Washington Wizards 116-91, pushing the lead as high as 37 points in the third quarter after leading the Wizards by thirty at halftime.

Multiple Magic players posted some of their best performances of the season; it wasn't just their star point forward pulling all the strings, this time, the win was due to a team effort across the board.

"it's no shock to any of us when he comes out here and performs like this."



Jalen Suggs on Tristan da Silva pic.twitter.com/u0fdfPUVDE — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) November 29, 2026

The 8 Season-Highs Magic Players set in Washington

Nov 28, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) advances the ball as Washington Wizards forward AJ Dybantsa (4) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The one NBA player averaging 27 PTS - 7 REB - 7 AST over his last 10 games?



Franz Wagner

His most recent 23 PTS - 7 REB - 4 AST outing against Washington actually brought down Wagner's averages to merely 28 PTS - 8 AST (3 TO) - 7 REB - 1 STL in this 10-game stretch.

This was Wagner's 13th 20pt game of the 2026-27 NBA Season, via Orlando Magic PR.

Jevon Carter started the night with a perfect 5-for-5 start from beyond the arc before finishing 5/7 3P on the evening, recording a season-high of 17 PTS with a season-high 5 3PM.

Tristan da Silva recorded his 3rd 20pt game of the season, pouring in 22 PTS, mostly from deep, splashing a season-high 6 3PM on a red-hot shooting night.

With da Silva drilling 6/11 3PT shots along with Carter hitting 5/7, the duo converted an impressive 11/18 3PT attempts from downtown, compared to their Magic teammates hitting just 7/20 3P. Orlando finding a way to tap into the upside of their best 3pt shooters while minimizing the attempts from their lesser outside shooters is key to finding balance as a team from beyond the arc; generally speaking, find the open man, but once you find the hot hand, feed it until it goes cold.

Jalen Suggs showed up for starting point guard duties and delivered, recording a season-high 11 Assists, one shy of his career-high. With Suggs only turning the ball over 3 times while scoring 11 Points with a pair of threes of his own along with one of his classic steals for good measure, this was an encouraging performance after dealing with injuries to start the year.

Coach Sweeney decided to pivot by starting the double-big lineup with Goga Bitadze in the first unit, and it clearly paid dividends in this matchup against a Wizards team missing Anthony Davis. Bitadze recorded a season-high 10 rebounds and season-high 4 Blocks.

Wendell Carter Jr. held his own as the other big, especially as a versatile rim-rocking floor-stretching play-finisher that can pop for threes, roll for shots at the rim, and lurk in dunker spots for lobs and putbacks. Carter hit 7/9 FG and 2/3 3P for 17 PTS to go with 7 REB, 4 AST, and 1 STL.

Even Nikola Vucevic got in on the action, scoring 5/10 from the field for 15 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL in 25 MIN off the bench. Vucevic's 15 PTS & 9 REB were both season-highs.

Sweeney sticking to a short 8-man rotation where all eight players played over 25 minutes is notable; maybe a shorter rotation will get more impact out of Orlando's best players, leading to winning more margins towards winning more games.

After leaning on the double-big lineup a few times in previous matchups, I asked Coach Sweeney how he weighs factors like availability and matchup in his decision to bust out a double-big lineup

Sean said, "Game-by-game, if it makes sense, go to it. Try to see if it gives us something. Whether it is rebounding or (defending) better with size."

I asked Sean Sweeney what factors go into playing a Double Big lineup, like Orlando did tonight



“Little bit of both (injuries/matchup)



Game-by-game, if it makes sense, go to it. Try to see if it gives us something.



Whether it’s Rebounding or… (Defending) better with size.” pic.twitter.com/6sIydoTPE2 — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) November 25, 2026

Orlando led the Wizards 68-38 at the half, the Magic's first 30pt halftime lead since March of 2025.

And, yes, the Magic made a three-pointer in this one, keeping the streak alive since 2007.

It might just be one game against a bad team, but a win's a win; the Magic will take one however they can get one if it means building towards the identity of winning basketball this team wants to play.