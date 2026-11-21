Like Michelangelo in the Sistine Chapel, Franz Wagner is an artist in the paint.

In the Creation of Adam, the great artist Michelangelo drew his rendition of the genesis of mankind onto the ceilings using a fresco Italian artstyle, a word that translates to "fresh" in Italian.

In the Creation of Franz, Wagner draws up plays in his mind on the fly every time he brings the ball up the court, evolving his game in all-around ways as a creative point forward each and every season.

Fresh off his pull-up fadeaway game-winning shot in Brooklyn, Wagner's game is looking fresher than ever.

FRANZ WAGNER WINS IT FOR THE MAGIC 🔥



35 POINTS ON THE NIGHT AS ORLANDO MOVES TO 3-0 IN EMIRATES NBA CUP EAST GROUP A PLAY! pic.twitter.com/aFrs7fTdET — NBA (@NBA) November 21, 2026

Franz Wagner, The Artist and Future All-Star

A depiction of the Sistine Chapel's The Creation of Adam made out of LEGO bricks by artist E.J. Bocan on display at the Stockton Brick Convention at the San Joaquin County fairgrounds in Stockton on Feb. 2, 2024. The event, which runs Sat, Feb 3 and Sunday, Feb .4, features artwork and creations made created from LEGO bricks, hands-on LEGO making activities and vendors offering the latest sets and mini-figures. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wagner's first All-Star bid can't get here soon enough.

After securing the victory in Brooklyn, the Magic are now 3-0 in the NBA Cup, eyeing another trip to Vegas for the midseason tournament.

Wagner logged yet another 30-point game in this Magic win, his 5th in just 15 appearances; remember folks, we're still only in November.

With 35 Points on the night, Wagner is now averaging 31 Points Per Game on 60% True Shooting Percentage along with over 7 Rebounds and 8 Assists over his last seven games.



During this 7-game stretch, Wagner has posted a +7.3 Box Plus-Minus in impact, while averaging 12% of his team's Rebounds.



What stands out most is Wagner's passing, dishing out a staggering 42% AST% of his team's assists when on the floor to just a 12% TOV% turnover rate. Defensively, he's forcing 2% STL% and 2% BLK% of his team's forced turnovers.



As an inside scorer, he's converting at a high rate of 59% 2P% on over 16 2PA per game; while his 3P% is only at 32%, he is still letting it fly on and off the ball from deep with 6 3PA per game to continue threaten defenses with confidence as a counter to his incredible driving ability.



He's also on a tear at the pinstripe, knocking down a smooth 92% FT% on 6.5 FTA per game.

Franz Wagner had himself a NIGHT in Brooklyn!



🔥 35 PTS (18 in 2H, game-high)

🔥 7 AST

🔥 5 REB

🔥 1 game-sealing shot @OrlandoMagic are now 3-0 in @emirates NBA Cup Group action! pic.twitter.com/kZuai11be1 — NBA (@NBA) November 21, 2026

On what would be the go-ahead shot with only 2.2 seconds left, Wagner drew multiple Brooklyn defenders as he hesi-dribbled to the right, stopping and going to free himself just enough to get a shot up, splashing it through the net with Nets draped all over him.

Serving an ice cold stare back to the bench, Wagner showed his mentality is locked in on the final defensive stand, and that he believes he should make shots like that, because he puts in the work.

Just like a magician, an artist never reveals his tricks. Lucky for Wagner, he's a little bit of both.

who put this here?



on Point Franz, The Drive-and-Kick Machine

and The Beauty & Simplicity of Scatter Plots



"My page started specifically around scatter plots... it's such an easy way to analyze a couple stats." - @Justinpinnix



𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 @SwishTheory pic.twitter.com/dOt1lgyYXP — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) November 18, 2026

Wagner remains at or near the top of the league in endless categories, especially as a one-man offensive engine in stats like Points, Assists, Drives and basically every Drive-related stat between Inside Scoring & Foul Drawing in the Paint, Drive-and-Kick passes and assists, 3pt Assists, and Hockey Assists.

What may be most impressive is that Wagner has upped his offensive volume to the maximum creation load allowed in a basketball game while maintaining his next-level elite defensive tenacity and holding onto his efficiency everywhere below the arc.

While critics and haters like to point out his 3P% as some hole in his game preventing him from being good, it should be stated that Wagner rounding out his 3-ball would make him not just the best two-way wing in basketball, but arguably the most impactful wing alive in the sport.

As currently stated, Wagner is serving as both his team's defensive anchor and offensive engine while rating Top-10 in Dunks and Threes' expected EPM metric, ranking Top-10 on Defense and Top-30 on Offense in predictive impact.

An efficient 3pt shot would be the cherry on top of the best two-way wing sundae in the sport, unlocking his offensive scoring gravity to another level, a level which is already producing like a Top-10 player so far this season.

At this rate, NBA Voters won't just be sending Wagner to his first career All-Star game this season; they'll be judging Wagner's work of art this season on whether or not its already All-NBA level.

There simply aren't many basketball stars whose floor is bringing elite two-way impact every possession due to using their skills and gifts to making the winning plays on the margins, but somehow, someway, the Orlando Magic got one with the 8th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Wagner leaves fans with a Renaissance painting every time he takes the court. An artist using fundamental footwork and finger roll mastery at the rim, Wagner doesn't draw with a paint brush, instead he draws all ten eyeballs of the defense, he draws fouls on his drives, he draws up plays from scratch in his mind, and he draws the attention from onlookers who enjoys crafty, effective basketball.

He might not have a teenage mutant ninja turtle named after him, yet, but like the Great Michelangelo with a paint brush in his hand, give Wagner the rock and let the master of his craft go to work.