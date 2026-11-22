Amid a flurry of injuries, the Orlando Magic are slowly climbing up the Eastern Conference standings, moving to 7-8 as a result of Friday's thrilling victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

They are currently the No. 8 seed in the East through 15 games, one game back of the Cleveland Cavaliers and two back of the Miami Heat and defending-champion New York Knicks. They recently got Jalen Suggs back from injury and hope to get Paolo Banchero back within the next couple of weeks.

While we're only 15 games into the season, which players are due for an enlarged role? Here is what our panelists said.

Goga Bitadze:

Nov 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze (35) dunks against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Goga Bitadze has been very sound with his minutes as of late. In his most recent appearance against the Boston Celtics, he was a plus-14, leading the team in 20 minutes of action. Bitadze has been the ideal backup center for Orlando, and having him out there for 20 to 25 minutes on a consistent basis would shore up the front court off the bench. Wendell Carter Jr. is also playing well, which alters his minutes, but Orlando should feel confident having either of them out there." -- Jeremy Brener

"Despite his encouraging performance Friday, Nikola Vucevic has been a disaster in his Magic reunion. He's always been a slow-footed big, but his defense has been even worse than expected. He's averaging just 3.6 points on 43.9/30.4/80.0 shooting splits; he hasn't been effective enough to mitigate it.

But his struggles have also coincided with Bitadze's recent emergence. He's averaging 7.6 points and 4.8 rebounds across 18.6 minutes per game over his last five contests. More importantly, his involvement as a vertical spacer and dunker's spot hub opens up the rest of the offense. Space can be created in multiple ways, and the Magic don't have any other vertical spacer on the roster." -- Matt Hanifan

Colin Castleton:

Oct 7, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Orlando Magic center Colin Castleton (14) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Colin Castleton has shown upside in the G League. The 26-year-old center averaged 22.6 points and 9.6 rebounds per game last season with the Osceola Magic. At the moment, Castleton is being allotted just 3.3 minutes per game as a tail-end piece of Orlando’s depth chart. While Goga Bitadze and Nikola Vucevic have added value to the rotation, Magic head coach Sean Sweeney should open up an opportunity for Castleton to show whether he is ready to make the jump.” -- Eric Jay Santos

Jase Richardson:

Nov 2, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jase Richardson (11) brings the ball up court during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I'll go the other way with this one, with a player who has gotten increased opportunity and has struggled but shouldn't be shelved completely. Jase Richardson has not found his shot at this level (just 32 percent overall and 22 percent from three-point range), even though he's had more time this season with the injury to Jalen Suggs. Now Suggs is back, but the Magic still need to see what they have here, and let Richardson play through some struggles. He was a first-round pick, and he can be a plus defensively, so they can't give up on him yet. The Magic are too short on pick currency going forward to not get something out of one of their recent ones." -- Ethan J. Skolnick