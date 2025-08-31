Magic's Paolo Banchero Tabbed As Wild Card For Ultimate Award Next Season
Aside from the major offseason additions, the Orlando Magic’s biggest move was re-signing Paolo Banchero to a supermax extension worth $239 million over five seasons. The deal secures him as the franchise centerpiece, expected to lead the charge toward the first NBA Finals berth in team history. Entering his fourth season, Banchero faces higher expectations after a career-best scoring pace was cut short by injury, knocking him out of All-Star and All-NBA contention.
Despite the setback, he averaged almost 26 points and 7.5 rebounds, carrying a Magic team that finished last in three-point shooting and assists before suffering a second straight first-round playoff exit. With improved perimeter threats now surrounding him, Banchero could see more room to attack the rim and elevate into the MVP conversation next season.
Bleacher Report recently released its picks for the favorite, sleeper and wild card for each major NBA regular-season award, listing Banchero as a true wild card for MVP due to the Magic’s overall progression.
"Nobody should rule out the Magic finishing as the Eastern Conference's No. 1 or No. 2 seed," Bleacher Report wrote. "Cleveland and New York may not push as hard for regular-season victories. Orlando is younger, hungrier and has more to prove."
"Banchero will be the natural candidate if the Magic go kaboom," the article added. "And before you blather on about his efficiency, the spacing around him is no longer absolute butt. If the Magic finish as a top-two team in the East, it will be because Banchero has made the All-NBA leap."
Banchero has lived up to the hype since being drafted, winning Rookie of the Year and earning an All-Star selection in his second season. Expectations were high for him to elevate the Magic last year, but injuries to both Banchero and Franz Wagner at different points stalled momentum. The team also struggled to find rhythm in the playoffs despite the veteran addition of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
Historically, MVP winners come from successful teams, often top-three seeds in their conference. With the Eastern Conference weakened by injuries, the Magic are positioned to rise, but Banchero will need to elevate into one of the league’s top players to push them into true contention.
