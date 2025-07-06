Orlando Magic Add Key Assistant From Gregg Popovich’s Coaching Tree
The Orlando Magic haven’t just bolstered their roster with the additions of Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones, they’ve also revamped their coaching staff. This offseason, two key additions were hiring God Shammgod and, most recently, veteran assistant Joe Prunty, per NBA insider Marc Stein.
"UPDATE: League sources tell that Orlando is indeed adding Bucks assistant Joe Prunty as well as God Shammgod to Jamahl Mosley’s coaching staff" Stein wrote. "On top of on-court additions Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones and the draft selections of Jase Richardson and Noah Penda."
Prunty, like Shammgod, brings an offensive-minded approach to the bench. Last season, the Magic ranked last in both three-point shooting percentage and assists. While Orlando made key player acquisitions, president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman has clearly acknowledged that improving the offense also required internal changes to the coaching staff.
This isn't going to be coach Jamahl Mosley's first time working with Prunty as they spent three years together as assistant coaches for the Cleveland Cavaliers starting in 2010.
He's a veteran coach with 25 years of experience while also serving under legend Gregg Popovich and won three championships with the San Antonio Spurs as an assistant in 1999, 2003 and 2005.
Prunty brings a wealth of experience, having served as an interim head coach with both the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks. He’s also held assistant coaching roles with the Dallas Mavericks, Portland Trail Blazers, Brooklyn Nets, and Phoenix Suns. Most recently, he worked under Doc Rivers as part of the Bucks’ coaching staff.
The Magic not only add an offense-focused assistant but also valuable coaching experience to support Mosley’s staff in pursuit of championship contention.
More Orlando Magic Stories
Orlando Magic Legend Tracy McGrady Joins Highly Esteemed List
NBA Insider Boldly Suggests Magic Could Reach Finals
Orlando Magic Fans Had Excited Reaction To Acquiring God Shammgod