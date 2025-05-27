Orlando Magic Could Sign Controversial Sixth Man Of The Year Finalist
The Orlando Magic could again turn to free agency to address their offense. Signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope last offseason was a splash move, but an underwhelming performance may send them back to the drawing board. This time, guard Ty Jerome could emerge as a low-risk target.
Jerome, 27, had a breakout season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, averaging a career high 12.5 points on 43.9 percent from three-point range while finishing as a Sixth Man Of The Year Finalist.
In line for a major contract, underperforming in the second round against the Indiana Pacers hurt his stock. He averaged just eight points on 25 percent from beyond the arc.
He ranked No. 15 on ESPN’s top free agents list, suggesting he may receive a larger contract outside of Cleveland.
"Jerome came largely out of nowhere to finish third in Sixth Man of the Year voting," the article wrote. "Coming close to 50-40-90 shooting. (He fell short by four missed free throws, in 148 attempts, finishing at 87%.) Jerome then scored 28 points in Cleveland's playoff opener before his fortunes changed in Round 2 in a key role with Darius Garland sidelined to begin the series. With the Cavaliers in a cap crunch, re-signing Jerome might not be a priority. Jerome, in the eyes of scouts, unquestionably will get a hefty raise from the $2.5 million he made this season."
If Orlando can clear cap space, pursuing him is a realistic option.
"Jerome could be a value addition for a team in need of offense," the article said. "I particularly like the idea of the Magic making a run at Jerome if they're able to move backup point guard Cole Anthony."
While a good fit, Jerome and Banchero would need to address a viral trash-talking clip stating he'd start on the Magic.