Orlando Magic Eyeing Three Intriguing Wing Prospects In NBA Draft
The Orlando Magic's offensive needs go beyond guard production. Hoping to add a perimeter threat, they signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope last offseason. His underperformance under an expensive deal could lead to a different path, possibly addressing it through the draft.
The Magic are linked to various different wings and forwards in the draft to add another shot-making presence, taking the load off Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Three prospects stand out as realistic additions.
Carter Bryant, Forward, Arizona
The 6-foot-6 freshman is receiving national praise for showcasing elite athleticism along with a solid three-point shot.
Scouts are intrigued by his potential after he measured a wingspan just under seven feet. He averaged just 6.5 points and 4.1 rebounds in 19.3 minutes raising questions on how his game will translate to the next level.
During NBA Combine interviews, he expressed confidence to develop into a great when drafted.
"I know I'm capable of becoming one of the best players in this league," Bryant said. "Just something that you have to work towards every day."
Cedric Coward, Forward, Washington State/Duke
Coward's draft stock is unpredictable. At the Combine, he showcased a 7-2 wingspan and efficient three-point range, but played just six games last season before having season-ending surgery for a shoulder injury.
When asked at the Combine, the senior made the choice to focus on the draft after transferring to Duke in order to chase his dreams.
"My decision right now," Coward stated. "I’m 100 percent on the draft. I think talking to Coach Scheyer and the staff they’ve agreed with me in terms of making sure i can focus solely on the draft. Cause at the end of the day, this is my dream to make the NBA."
Liam McNeeley, Forward, UConn
His stock fell after suffering an ankle injury during the season. After missing significant time and carrying the offensive load, his efficiency got worse.
McNeeley, just short of 6-8, aimed for redemption showcasing a top shooting performance during the Combine.
When asked about his three-point shot he mentioned it'll open up the offense.
"My ability to shoot it is going to attract the defense to stay close and open up lanes," McNeeley said. "Then it's going to help me get driving lanes off the catch when they close out."