The Magic Insider

NBA Insider Peg Orlando Magic's Jalen Suggs As Odd Man Out in Future Trades

Andrew Cherico

Dec 15, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) shoots the ball against New York Knicks forward Josh Hart (3) in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) shoots the ball against New York Knicks forward Josh Hart (3) in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images / Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Orlando Magic plan to attack this offseason with a "win now" mentality. Whether trading for a superstar or a proven shot creator, offensive improvement is the priority. With an expensive contract extension on the horizon for Paolo Banchero, one analyst says Jalen Suggs could be expendable in future trades.

NBA insiders Zach Lowe and John Hollinger discussed a potential trade on The Zach Lowe Show that would send Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons to the Magic.

"They've talked about bringing in some older guys," Hollinger said. "I think they're going to cut bait on some of these young guys who haven't worked out as much. Can you trade Cole Anthony and Jett Howard? That's $18 million in salary and trade for Anfernee Simons. Maybe if you throw in a pick or something, and kind of get a real shot creator. Fix your offense that way. Like I think they understand now they need somebody who at point guard, who can touch the paint and not have all the shot creation fall on Paolo and Franz."

Suggs' is set to earn $35 million, but his contract could be a future bargain. It expires with a team option worth $26 million in 2030.

Lowe said a trade is possible but noted it's unrealistic to carry four expensive contracts, suggesting Suggs could be moved in a future deal.

"Simons plus Suggs, Banchero and Wagner," Lowe stated. "It's a lot of money. It's four guys making a lot of money, which the Suggs contract is so interesting to me because every time Orlando comes up in like a fake star trade, people say, you can't have Suggs plus Wagner plus Banchero plus another super expensive guy. And in my head, I kind of think Suggs goes out in all of those trades. I think that contract is there partly because Jalen Suggs is awesome when he's available, but also because it's a little bit handy in trades. I wouldn't assume that Jalen Suggs is on the Magic for the next 10 years."

MORE MAGIC COVERAGE

Los Angeles Lakers Could Pursue Orlando Magic Defensive Anchor

The Orlando Magic Should Pass On Trade For Injury Riddled $60 Million All-Star

Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero Emphatically States Main Goal For Next Season

Published
Andrew Cherico
ANDREW CHERICO

Andrew Cherico is an avid NBA and Orlando Magic fan who has covered the University of Central Florida football, basketball and baseball for the past few years as a student.