NBA Insider Peg Orlando Magic's Jalen Suggs As Odd Man Out in Future Trades
The Orlando Magic plan to attack this offseason with a "win now" mentality. Whether trading for a superstar or a proven shot creator, offensive improvement is the priority. With an expensive contract extension on the horizon for Paolo Banchero, one analyst says Jalen Suggs could be expendable in future trades.
NBA insiders Zach Lowe and John Hollinger discussed a potential trade on The Zach Lowe Show that would send Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons to the Magic.
"They've talked about bringing in some older guys," Hollinger said. "I think they're going to cut bait on some of these young guys who haven't worked out as much. Can you trade Cole Anthony and Jett Howard? That's $18 million in salary and trade for Anfernee Simons. Maybe if you throw in a pick or something, and kind of get a real shot creator. Fix your offense that way. Like I think they understand now they need somebody who at point guard, who can touch the paint and not have all the shot creation fall on Paolo and Franz."
Suggs' is set to earn $35 million, but his contract could be a future bargain. It expires with a team option worth $26 million in 2030.
Lowe said a trade is possible but noted it's unrealistic to carry four expensive contracts, suggesting Suggs could be moved in a future deal.
"Simons plus Suggs, Banchero and Wagner," Lowe stated. "It's a lot of money. It's four guys making a lot of money, which the Suggs contract is so interesting to me because every time Orlando comes up in like a fake star trade, people say, you can't have Suggs plus Wagner plus Banchero plus another super expensive guy. And in my head, I kind of think Suggs goes out in all of those trades. I think that contract is there partly because Jalen Suggs is awesome when he's available, but also because it's a little bit handy in trades. I wouldn't assume that Jalen Suggs is on the Magic for the next 10 years."
